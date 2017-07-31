Kye Kelley challenges Lamborghini on Street Outlaws: New Orleans

Kye Kelley goes fishing on this week’s Street Outlaws: New Orleans, and hooks a Lamborghini for a street race.

Kye challenges the owner after spotting the black supercar parked outside a bar.

When he jokingly asks if it’s fast, the owner says: “It’s a Lambo buddy, what do you think?”

Scott Taylor also shakes things up on this week’s Street Outlaws: New Orleans, titled Back in Black — when he rolls out a small-tire car in a bid to top that list as well.

Scott is currently top of the big-tire list and now wants to lead the small-tire list, which currently has Bobby Ducote in first place after being unbeaten all season.

He recruits driver Ricky for his car, Tin Man, in time for race night then puts the others to the test.

Watch the clip below as he gives Ricky a test-run down a slippery strip, and is impressed with his efforts.

This week’s Street Outlaws: New Orleans also sees Shannon Poole hoping to make a comeback, while Brandon Smith is uber-focused on winning against Bobby.

This Motor Monday Can we hook a Lambo? Posted by Street Outlaws: New Orleans on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Street Outlaws: New Orleans airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.