Fans divided as Terra Jole hosts Little Women: Dallas reunion

Fans are divided over the choice of Terra Jole as host of the Little Women: Dallas reunion.

The Little Women: LA star appeared in last week’s episode to oversee the launch of her and Emily Fernandez’s Mini Bar venture.

And she also serves as an executive producer on all the Little Women series. But after a preview of the Little Women: Dallas reunion aired online, fans took to the Little Women Facebook page to give their opinions on Terra as host.

The most liked comment on the preview video, with more than 100 likes, smiley faces and hearts, said: “Seriously, why is Terra there, I get she’s a producer. But stil, when I watch LA I fast forward when she’s on, but now she’s showing up on Dallas. .”

Another fan said: “Im so sick Terror Terra …always the center of attention but this is how she gets her popularity and more TV time.”

One suggested that Little Women: Atlanta star and radio presenter Ms. Juicy — fresh of this season’s chicken-wing on the bobblehead incident — should be considered.

They said: “Next season, please give someone else a chance at hosting the reunion, I think Ms Juicy Baby should be considered as a host.”

Another added succinctly: “WTF IS TERRA DOING WITH THEM???”

One said: “What happened to the dude that hosts the lil women reunion? ?? I like him alot better.”

But other fans rushed to Terra’s defence. One comment, short and to the point, said just: “#teamterra,” while others told people not to watch if they didn’t like her appearing.

The Little Women: Dallas reunion sees the ladies answer some difficult relationships about their relationships as tensions rise within the group.

They are also joined by a string of surprise guests, and viewers get a sneak peak at Season 2.

The Little Women: Dallas reunion airs tonight at 10/9c on Lifetime.