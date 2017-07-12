Could AGT boyband 5 Alive’s song Sex This Christmas be Xmas No1?

Could it be this year’s Christmas No1? With someone like Simon Cowell behind them, boyband 5 Alive from America’s Got Talent could well have a Xmas hit on their hands — with a song they recorded before going on the show called Sex This Christmas.

The five guys got a standing ovation on the latest AGT for their Backstreet Boys-esque rendition of Bell Biv DeVoe’s Poison and Ginuwine’s Pony.

Mel B couldn’t contain herself with excitement and while Cowell branded them “a joke” after their performance, they got through to the next round and he’s really only ultimately interested in one thing — performers that can make him money.

All good then that 5 Alive — made up of friends Jordan, Benny, Davie, Shannon and Garrett — have already layed down a catchy tune which would be all set for raking in the dollars at Christmas.

Watching their videos on YouTube — the band recorded a great 23-part series of videos documenting their ‘Road to AGT’ — it’s obvious that the guys are very tongue-in-cheek and definitely don’t take themselves too seriously.

A lot of thought has gone into the way they present themselves and the jokes they make. Sex This Christmas is a perfect example, with a hilarious backstory about how it was initially called Don’t Be My Ex This Christmas.

They explain all that in the video below.

So couple the fact that they have a good group dynamic going on, they can actually sing and dance, they’re eminently likeable and Sex This Christmas is, well, hilarious — could we see it at No1 come December?

Watch the video below, which granted they might have to get shot again, and let us know what you think.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.