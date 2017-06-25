Botched sees patient prescribed a yoga mat for butt surgery

The work of possibly the worst plastic surgeon is redone on this week’s Botched.

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif listen to Connie explain how she asked for a tummy tuck and got liposuction instead.

To make matters worse the fat was injected directly into her butt. The twist? The bad doctor told her to use a yoga mat as a compression garment!

Connie regales them with the horror-show of her very bad surgery, saying: “Every ounce of fat that he took out of me he stuffed in my body because he didn’t want to throw it out because he said it’s too much of a hassle to throw out.”

Listening to Connie tell them how it all went down, Dr. Nassif is aghast. He says: “This is the most preposterous story in regards to medical treatment at surgery that I ever heard of in my entire life.”

Also, equally horrified by this terrible surgeon’s work, Dr. Dubrow says: “Asking a patient to wear a compression garment after liposuction surgery is very common…asking him to wear a yoga mat, it’s kind of insane.”

Also on this week’s show, the docs help a cosplayer get a more “comical” look, and Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif help out a patient who had her nose ruined over 30 years ago.

Botched airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on E!