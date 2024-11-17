Yellowstone fans want one character ‘taken out’

There are so many characters to hate on Yellowstone, especially now that John Dutton is dead and the series is entering Season 5b, as Kevin Costner has exited.

Fans on Reddit have been calling for one character to get “taken out” during this season on Yellowstone.

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), is the main villain that fans think of when they think of who they want to be taken to the train station and never seen again.

When someone goes to the train station, they get killed, although the euphemism implies that they are given a ticket out of town at the next railway station.

Jamie has caused Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly, so much trouble in her life that he can never do anything in this lifetime to fix things, but he isn’t the one fans want killed so soon in Season 5b.

Some could construe Beth, who has fought with everyone and anyone who stands in her way or the ways of her dad, John Dutton, or love interest, Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, as a villain, but it isn’t her either.

Yellowstone fans name one character to be taken out and killed

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kevin Costner and his character, John Dutton, have exited Yellowstone.

If anyone has seen the first episode of Season 5b, they know that John is presumed dead, and because of how it happened, fans want Sarah Atwood dead and gone.

Dawn Olivieri plays Sarah Atwood, a corporate shark employed by Market Equities. She sets her sights on Jamie, who seems to be the cause of John’s death.

A fan on Reddit said, “I need Sarah Atwood to meet her end in the most dramatic way possible.” Another said, “I need Beth to take her out.”

One fan graphically said, “I would like to see Beth slit her throat,” as another fan agreed, ” Yes please!”

That would be a lot of blood to clean up, so the train station may be a better option for her.

Fans want Sarah to go to Yellowstone. Pic credit: u/LoretiTV/YellowstonePN/r/Reddit

Another fan said, “Maybe Jaime will now regret it all and take Sarah to the train station. After sex.”

A fan speculates on a character’s fate in Yellowstone. Pic credit: u/LoretiTV/YellowstonePN/r/Reddit

One fan has a theory that Jamie will turn on Sarah and that she end up in “jail or the train station.”

Fans want a specific Yellowstone character killed off. Pic credit: u/LoretiTV/YellowstonePN/r/Reddit

Paramount is launching a new show: Landman

With Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone, Paramount needs a new star, and Billy Bob Thorton may be the perfect one.

People Magazine reports that Landman is a spinoff of Yellowstone and is coming to Paramount on November 17, 2025.

Landman looks like a great new series to watch, especially since this is the end of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount+. You can stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.