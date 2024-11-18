Yellowstone fans insist John Dutton is still alive and they have proof

Yellowstone fans are not ready to admit that their beloved patriarch is dead and not coming back to fix things on the ranch.

At the end of Season 5A, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was finally happy(ish) and married to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and the ranch problems saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

Kevin Costner left Yellowstone and his character, John Dutton, dead because of a supposed suicide, an act that left fans in an uproar.

Kevin Costner’s departure from Yellowstone has caused a ripple among fans of the show and the other cast and crew since he was a massive part of it, even the backbone.

Fans know and understand that John Dutton would never willingly leave his ranch or his children by an act of his own will and that if his character were dead, it was murder.

Some fans have been speculating about what happened to John Dutton and whether he is still alive, and one even purports to have proof.

Is John Dutton alive, and what is the ‘proof’ that he could be?

As soon as fans saw the jaw-dropping footage in the opener of Season 5B on a recent Sunday night, they brainstormed ways that John could still be alive.

One fan asked everyone on Reddit to develop theories about how John could have lived. One said, “John is not dead; the hit was intercepted, and he is working to bring down the fixer hooking up with Jamie.”

That fixer is Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), a villain who fans want to see taken to the train station.

A fan claims that John Dutton is not dead. Pic credit: u/laughingsbetter/Reddit

Another fan had a massive theory about the dead body seen in the first episode of Season 5B. This fan said it was a “double” whose face was too insured to identify. This fan said that John “set this in motion to see who he could trust.”

Fans think John Dutton is still alive. Pic credit: u/laughingsbetter/Reddit

Another fan offered up proof that John Dutton was not the dead body seen in bits and pieces during the opener of the show.

This fan said, “I saw them dusting for powder residue on the left hand of the body, but Costner is right-handed.” If that were true, then it could be a hint that something was up with that body, and it wasn’t John who died.

A fan thinks they have proof that John Dutton is not dead in Yellowstone. Pic credit: u/laughingsbetter/Reddit

What to expect this season at the Yellowstone ranch

The season is all about finding out who killed John Dutton since he certainly would not kill himself.

In the trailer, Beth Dutton is sure that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is behind John’s murder.

It will be exciting to see how this plays out for the remaining Dutton family members this season.

As Monsters and Critics reported, new episodes are on Paramount Plus, but you can stream them afterward using the Peacock app.

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount+. You can stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.