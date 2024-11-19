Yellowstone compared to Succession: ‘Not the same without John Dutton’

Yellowstone returned earlier this month with a polarizing twist that killed its leading man, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

While John’s death perfectly set up the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, it was driven by Costner’s departure from the mega-hit drama amid unrest behind the scenes.

The series will now proceed without its lead, which has compelled many fans to draw some comparisons to HBO’s Succession.

The Brian Cox-fronted drama wrapped its four-season run in 2023, but its leading man was written out early in the season after his character, Logan Roy, died of a heart attack.

The aftermath focused on Logan’s children’s quest to take over the family business and outmaneuver everyone in their way.

Yellowstone seems to have a similar path forward, with vultures circling at every corner to take control of John’s land.

Fans think the similarities are now uncanny

“So Yellowstone is doing a Succession?” one fan pointed out, conceding that viewers will feel the loss of John “more and more.”

“Damn,” the fan concluded.

Another viewer stated their belief that Yellowstone is “Succession with land.”

A third fan said the show is a “cowboy” version of the HBO hit.

Another viewer bashed the show and claimed it’s “not the same without John Dutton.”

It makes sense that people will compare the two shows, but the important thing is how Yellowstone will end.

Initially, there were reports that the series would end with Season 5, but recent reports have suggested that the remaining cast members are in discussions to keep the main show alive.

The current storyline involves Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) as they find a way to get revenge on their brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), for orchestrating John’s death.

Yellowstone is headed in an unprecedented direction

Of course, viewers are well aware that Jamie’s new love interest, Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), was the person who went to a group to come up with the story that John killed himself.

With just four episodes remaining, it’s unclear whether anyone will get revenge or if the finale will have an open-ended storyline akin to Succession.

We can confidently say that Kevin will not be back, even to film flashbacks, because the actor admitted earlier this week that he wasn’t even in the loop about John’s demise.

Kevin is still listed as an executive producer for the show, and there’s a chance he could keep that role for a potential sixth season.

Beyond that, it doesn’t seem like he’ll have much creative input if he’s kept in the dark about certain aspects.

What are your thoughts on the Succession comparisons?

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount. You can stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.