Will Henry Cavill return to The Witcher now that he has lost the Superman gig?

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

It has been a tumultuous time of late for actor Henry Cavill.

While he fought hard to win the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, he recently announced he would be leaving the TV series after just three seasons.

The official word was that he was taking on a bigger role of Superman in the DC Universe. Already, he had made a cameo appearance in Black Adam, and it was expected he would star in Man of Steel 2.

Then his Superman gig fell through after a shake-up among the heads of the DC Universe, and fans were left saddened once more as the actor revealed his fate.

But, almost immediately after that, Cavill then announced he would head the new Warhammer 40,000 project, and things seemed good in the world again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, some fans are still wondering if he has time to return to The Witcher as well.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Could Henry Cavill return to The Witcher?

As soon as news broke that Cavill was no longer going to be a part of Man of Steel 2, fans of The Witcher immediately wondered if this could mean a return to Netflix’s epic fantasy series.

It was assumed by some that he wasn’t able to juggle both huge roles and had to pick one over the other.

However, there were also rumors that he left The Witcher because of creative differences, and if this is the case, it seems likely that he will not return even if his job at Amazon’s Warhammer 40K also fell through.

Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 3 of The Witcher. Pic credits: @henrycavill/@liamhemsworth/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth’s place is secure as the new Geralt

With Cavill’s departure from The Witcher, Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would be the new Geralt of Rivia.

And while there has been plenty of discussion among the fanbase over whether or not they are happy with this decision, it appears that his role is safe.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth will definitely be starring as Geralt in The Witcher, and fans should not expect Netflix to back down on this decision.

And, considering Cavill has now taken on the hefty role of heading and starring in Warhammer 40,000, it seems unlikely he would have returned to The Witcher, even if there weren’t the potential creative differences to deal with.

Already, Season 3 has been filmed with Cavill. Hemsworth will then step into the role of Geralt in Season 4 of The Witcher.

No release date has been confirmed for the Warhammer 40,000 project yet, but viewers can look forward to seeing Henry Cavill in Season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher.