Why was NCIS: Hawai’i canceled? The reasons finally revealed

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i after three strong seasons on Monday nights.

Despite the strong viewership, CBS pulled the plug instead of ordering a fourth season.

Fans who haven’t been keeping up with entertainment news may be surprised to learn that the series finale is on May 6.

The announcement that NCIS: Hawai’i got canceled was also released during a weekend news cycle.

A fan petition was created to save the show, but there are heavy hints a renewal has become impossible.

CBS revealed its 2024-2025 television schedule, with NCIS: Origins replacing NCIS: Hawai’i on Monday nights. There is no turning back now.

But why was NCIS: Hawai’i canceled in the first place? We have some specific answers.

Why did CBS cancel NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons?

“CBS executives said the decision [to cancel the NCIS spin-off] came down to a balance of cost and ratings, as well as cohesion across the network’s 2024-2025 schedule,” Variety reported.

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach stated.

“Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions,” she told reporters.

To summarize everything stated, the network believed the price tag to film more episodes outweighed the viewership numbers. Even though the show was still winning its timeslot and drawing in millions of weekly viewers, the cost of filming in Hawai’i was something it couldn’t overcome.

It’s difficult news for fans to hear, especially as the NCIS Universe looks to expand again this fall.

Vanessa Lachey told her fans she was “gutted” by the news. It was a sentiment shared by the rest of the cast and crew. She will likely share more thoughts after the season concludes.

