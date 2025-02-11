Whoopi Goldberg blasts Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of Serena Williams

Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back over her criticism of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and his disparaging remarks about Serena Williams on a recent episode of The View.

A great many people watched Kendrick Lamar and his Halftime show at the Super Bowl and may have noticed Serena Williams dancing during the songs.

Kendrick has a famous beef with rapper Drake, and some think so does Serena, especially ESPN podcaster Stephen A. Smith.

The famous tennis player dated Drake, and her dancing to a diss track about him has everyone commenting, including Stephen and now the ladies on The View.

Stephen spoke out about Serena’s dance, named a Crip Walk Dance, and what her husband should do about it on his First Take podcast, drawing Whoopi’s ire over his presumptions.

Whoopi has some words for Stephen as she blasts him on The View

A recent segment of The View had the ladies shaking their heads over some comments that Stephen made about Serena.

Stephen did not like that Serena chose to dance at the Super Bowl halftime show of Kendrick Lamar, ascribing the performance as a dig at her ex Drake.

Serena, who is happily married to Alexis Ohanian and has two children with him, drew criticism from Stephen. The podcaster had some choice words for Serena and her husband.

Stephen went on a tirade, saying that Serena’s husband, Alexis, should break with this, telling her, “Bye. Bye.”

Stephen said, “If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**. Cause, clearly, you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

The ladies on The View could not believe that Stephen would assume Serena was even thinking about Drake at that moment. Whoopi went ballistic on the idea that Stephen would do anything but mention how significant of a dancer Serena is, not to say why he thought her husband should be upset.

“Why wasn’t it, ‘Damn, Serena was great’? Why is it about some ex-boyfriend she hasn’t thought of?” Whoopi said.

She continued, “All you can think of is her ex-boyfriend? I don’t understand. Why would you even think it was…Why would you think she’s not smart enough?”

The entire segment is on The View’s YouTube channel and below.

What’s going on with the ladies on The View?

