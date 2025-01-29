Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines’ uncontrollable laughter brings The View to a standstill

Whoopi Goldberg has been making waves lately, from her week-long absence from The View to her new look at the Paris Fashion Week.

The View’s long-time moderator recently denied the rumors that she and Joy Behar are leaving the show.

In the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper interviewed Rachael Kirkconnell recently parted ways with The Bachelor’s Matt James.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Matt James announced his split from Rachael, and now the ladies on The View have tried to discuss red flags in their relationship.

A couple of the ladies did not watch The Bachelor, and it shows because they didn’t know who Matt and Rachael are from Season 25, so they spoke about relationships in general.

Alyssah Farah Griffin loves The Bachelor and wanted to take the lead in the segment when a candy in her mouth caused Sara Haines and Whoopi to start cutting up during her speech.

Whoopi and Sara shut down The View with their antics

Alyssa was eating candy, which caused her to stutter over what she wanted to say, creating an opening for Whoopi and Sara to play around and start laughing.

Whoopi was already in a good mood while playing around with the opening of the segment on The Bachelor, and then she couldn’t help herself after Alyssa fumbled.

Whoopi grabbed some candy and shoved it into her mouth as Sara said something funny to her, and then they stopped the show while they laughed uncontrollably. It took a beat before the ladies could all regain some composure, and Alyssa could finish her thoughts about Rachael and Matt.

The View shared the antics between Whoopi and Sara on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Joy Behar is once again proving she’s not up to speed on a hot topic

During the segment, Sara and Whoopi interrupted with their intense bout of laughter; Joy revealed that she did not know which one on the Call Her Daddy podcast was Rachael Kirkconnell and which was the host, Alex Cooper.

Alyssa, the resident The Bachelor expert, had to correct Joy during the segment and tell her which lady was which.

Joy stepped up while Whoopi was away in Paris but needed extra help during the reality television topics.

As the ladies spoke about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on The Weekend View, Joy was certainly not up to date with the ladies or what was happening between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

The same thing happened with the ladies on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.