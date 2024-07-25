Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity contestant calls out audience for wasted lifeline before big win

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is back with celebrity contestants trying to win big money for charities.

Sometimes, things can get intense when in the hot seat, as questions get trickier and the prize money increases.

A recent episode featured actors John Stamos and Dave Coulier, known for their roles as Uncle Jesse and Uncle Joey, respectively, on the popular sitcom Full House.

The hilarious duo appeared on the game show on Wednesday, July 24, to compete for the top prize of $1 million.

They had an impressive run toward some big money, but it didn’t come without the use of all their lifelines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several seemed wasted, and Coulier called out the audience after their failed participation.

Full House star called out audience after Millionaire Lifeline

The Full House stars came to play for charity and had all sorts of hilarious exchanges with Kimmel throughout their time on the show. That included Coulier and Kimmel doing their best Regis Philbin impressions.

When it came to answering questions, Stamos said his friend Coulier was the smarter of the two. However, a few questions stumped them.

That included the $32,000 question, which was tricky for the actors. Interestingly, it involved an Academy Award-winning movie.

The question asked: “In a 2024 interview, Meryl Streep fondly recalled the ‘love scene’ in ‘Out of Africa’ in which Robert Redford’s character tenderly does what?”

Neither Stamos nor Coulier knew that scene, so they used their Ask the Audience Lifeline.

Full House stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier needed the audience’s help on a tricky MIllionaire question. Pic credit: ABC

Kimmel asked the in-studio audience to use devices at their seats to vote for the answer they believed to be correct.

Unfortunately, the results returned weren’t helpful for the celeb contestants.

“I’ll tell you, the audience is right more than 90 percent of the time,” Kimmel said, adding, “Doesn’t mean this one is.”

“Oh boy,” Coulier said as Stamos shook his head over the results.

John Stamos and Dave Coulier tried to get the audience’s help on Millionaire. Pic credit: ABC

Kimmel revealed the Ask the Audience results as 31 percent answered D, 29 percent answered C, 23 percent answered B, and 17 percent answered A.

“In other words, you don’t know,” Coulier said, calling out the audience.

Luckily, the audience laughed at his remark and applauded him after the joke.

After discussing it, Coulier and Stamos settled on C for “Shampoos her hair” as their final answer.

“Even though our audience got it wrong, you guys got it right,” Kimmel told them, and they breathed a sigh of relief.

Full House stars won big on Millionaire episode

The Full House stars’ relied on their instincts throughout the show, including after another wasted Lifeline.

After Stamos nailed a $125,000 question about the song Rockin’ Robin, they reached the $250,000 question and weren’t sure about the answer.

Kimmel asked: “Although most people think there’s only one, what masterpiece exists in five different versions—four paintings and a black-and-white lithograph?”

Answers included Starry Night, Nighthawks, The Scream, and Christina’s World.

They used their final Lifeline, the Phone-a-Friend, and called up Scott Weinger, who played Steve on Full House and voiced Aladdin in the 1992 animated movie.

Coulier and Stamos felt Weinger was smart and knew the answer since he attended and graduated from Harvard University.

During the call, time ran out for Weinger to answer the question, but he told them it wasn’t Starry Night before the Lifeline time expired. With that, they went with another instinct, guessing it was The Scream, and that instinct was right again.

The duo stopped after that, as they didn’t know the answer to the $500,000 question about Al Capone and had no more Lifelines. With that, they left as big winners for their charities, splitting $250,000 between them.

At the start of their time on the game show, Coulier revealed he was playing for Children’s Hospital of Michigan, representing his home state. Stamos shared that he was playing for Childhelp Foster Care and Adoption, a charity he said he’d been involved in for 35 years.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.