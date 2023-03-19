Who plays Quinton on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is ready to introduce another professional wrestler to fans.

Over the years, several wrestlers have appeared on the show, including Bill Goldberg as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

WWE personality and front office man Shane McMahon even played Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans.

Boxing champion Evander Holyfield also guest-starred as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland in Season 11.

The stunt-casting for the show has worked well, with many fans enjoying the cameos. Goldberg’s character even became a fan-favorite that returned several times.

The March 19 episode of NCIS: LA will feature yet another familiar face to the wrestling world.

WWE Superstar Sheamus joins the NCIS: Los Angeles cast

On NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 15, Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) goes undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets.

This is where famous wrestler Sheamus will appear as Quinton. The WWE personality has episode credits on 308 episodes of WWE Smackdown!, in addition to all his other acting credits.

Sheamus also appeared in the 2019 Vince Vaughn film, Fighting with My Family.

LL Cool J (Special Agent Sam Hanna) and WWE Superstar Sheamus (Quinton during NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 15. Pic credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

The latest from NCIS: Los Angeles

Including the March 19 installment called The Other Shoe, only seven new episodes are left to debut in NCIS: LA Season 14.

The end of the road is in sight, but CBS gave the cast and crew enough time to work up an ending that should satisfy the fans.

A big two-part series finale for NCIS: LA has been scheduled for May. CBS is also rolling out a special to celebrate the show being on for 14 years.

The special is called A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, and it will feature new interviews and a look back at what has made the show so entertaining.

After filming, star Daniela Ruah shared her happy place with fans as she prepared to begin her next project.

More NCIS news

The actress who played Abby Sciuto on the NCIS cast shared a heartbreaking video recently. Pauley Perrette’s cousin died, and she noted that moving on without him has been a struggle.

Elsewhere, a gossip site says Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama are fighting, with the claim being that they both want to have top billing on NCIS. The report has not been confirmed, though, and the source of their information remains a mystery.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.