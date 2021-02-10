Who played Breena Palmer on NCIS cast? Actress Michelle Pierce shined as Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s wife

Michelle Pierce starred as Breena Palmer as part of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast has always had a lot of recurring characters and Breena Palmer was one of them.

The wife of Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Breena appeared in about six episodes spread over several different years.

The character started out as Breena Slater, but she later married Jimmy and then gave birth to daughter Victoria Elizabeth Palmer.

For readers who haven’t yet seen Season 18, Episode 7 of NCIS, it marked an important moment in the lives of the Palmer family.

Who played Breena Palmer on NCIS cast?

Actress Michelle Pierce first appeared as part of the NCIS cast in an episode called Mother’s Day back in 2010. It was Season 7, Episode 16 of the show and it helped give the character of Dr. Jimmy Palmer more of a backstory within the show.

When we last saw Breena Palmer, it was during a 2015 episode called We Build, We Fight. It served as Season 12, Episode 13 of the show and it had a sub-story of Breena going into labor with their child.

As for actress Michelle Pierce, she is a descendent of Hollywood royalty. Her great-grandmother was Helen Bray, who was one of Hollywood’s first silent film actresses.

Michelle graduated magna cum laude from UCLA, where she attained her BA in the School of Arts and Architecture.

Upon arriving in Hollywood, Michelle has appeared on a number of shows and in a few films as well (Transformers, Battle Los Angeles, and Brother’s Keeper).

Some of her notable TV appearances were as recurring characters on The Young and the Restless, All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and Desperate Housewives.

Michelle was also seen on an episode each of Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami, and CSI: NY.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.