Who is Joaquin Torres in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel

The premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced an associate of The Falcon, a young man named Joaquin Torres.

Fans of Marvel Comics know who this is and what he could end up becoming before this series ends, and here is what you need to know about the man who might become the second Falcon.

Who is Joaquin Torres in Marvel Comics?

In comics, Joaquin Torres was a completely different character with an origin that will in no way come into play in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

He was a child who emigrated to the United States when he was six. He lived in Arizona and graduated as an honor roll student.

He also helped take care of those in need in the Latino community, as well as caring for those who tried to cross the border.

This brought him to the attention of a terrorist group called the Sons of the Serpent, who captured people to use as Guinea pigs for experiments.

Sam Wilson was Captain America at that time and saved him, but it was too late. Joaquin was already genetically changed into a falcon/human hybrid using Redwing’s DNA.

Eventually, Joaquin gave in to his new life and became Captain America’s partner for a while before finally joining the Champions.

Who is Joaquin Torres in Falcon and Winter Soldier?

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Joaquin Torres is working with Falcon and investigating a terrorist group known as the Flag Smashers.

He was seen in the first episode as a very energetic and gung-ho person, especially excited to see Falcon in action. He also took on the Flag Smashers one-on-one in the premiere.

There are rumors that, if Sam Wilson becomes Captain America by the end of this series, Joaquin will replace him as the new Falcon and become his partner in future MCU projects.

Based on the first episode, Joaquin will play a major role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and their battle with the Flag Smashers.

Who plays Joaquin Torres?

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres.

Ramirez is a 28-year-old actor who has experience in Marvel TV, as he was part of the cast of The Gifted. He also appeared in four episodes of On My Block.

He will soon appear in Top Gun: Maverick when that movie eventually hits theaters.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres new episodes every Friday on Disney+.