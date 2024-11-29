When will the Yellowstone series finale air?

It’s hard to believe that Yellowstone will wrap up its run on Paramount Network in a few weeks.

Unconfirmed reports in recent months have suggested that the show could get a surprise renewal for Season 6.

However, Paramount Network has yet to confirm that it is walking back the show’s cancellation, so all we can do is proceed with what we know:

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 will wrap up on the cable network on Sunday, December 15, at 8/7c.

Given that the series was canceled after five seasons last year, the final episode will likely provide plenty of closure, but it will probably leave some plot threads dangling to bring certain characters back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The decision to cancel was initially driven by Kevin Costner’s departure from the show, but there’s a chance that Paramount Network could issue a surprise Season 6 renewal because the cast signed pay-or-play contracts for another season.

That means they will be paid whether the season is produced or not. Given the current state of the TV industry, this could be seen as executives throwing away money.

John Dutton’s death has to be resolved

Even if Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 14 isn’t the end, it will represent the show’s end in its current era because the final episodes seem to be about retribution in the aftermath of John Dutton’s death.

Last week’s episode shut down the fan speculation that John somehow survived the attempt on his life by showing how a group of hitmen planned the kill and subsequently carried it out.

Kayce (Luke Grimes) took many of his theories to the medical examiner, who changed her ruling on John’s death and switched up dynamics in a big way because Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) were in the clear.

In one of the season’s most surprising moments, Sarah was brutally killed off after she was deemed a loose end by Grant (Matt Gerald).

The development left Jamie with few allies as he tried to outmaneuver his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly).

Their feud has lasted decades, and fans will not be happy unless there is a resolution involving Beth getting revenge for everything he has said and done to her over the years.

The Yellowstone franchise is always expanding

Even if this is the end of Yellowstone, fans have many other entries in the franchise to look forward to.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will return to lead the second season of the prequel series 1923, while the hotel-set Yellowstone: The Madison is set to premiere next year.

What are your thoughts on the Yellowstone series finale coming up so soon?

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount Network. You can stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.