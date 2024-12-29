Fans of The View will have to wait a while before a new episode of the popular talk show returns from a long hiatus.

Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, and others take a lengthy vacation from The View for the holidays each year.

This year, Whoopi Goldberg is starring in Annie on Broadway during her time away from her show instead of being able to relax with her family at some exotic location, such as her favorite spot, Italy.

Whoopi loves acting and often stars in projects when her schedule permits. This year, she plays the villain Miss Agatha Hannigan, the head of the orphanage where Annie resides.

Sunny has been quiet about her time off this holiday season. Last year, she spent the holiday break promoting her latest book.

This year, though, Sunny has been spending time with her family and friends, sharing a photo here or there on her Instagram, seemingly enjoying the time away from The View.

When will The View return with new episodes?

While the ladies are all taking some much-needed time off, Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, is airing reruns for the time being.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans react negatively each time The View decides to share reruns repeatedly.

This time, fans will have to wait until 2025 for another episode filled with hot topics and the latest political scandals.

According to 1iota.com, the website that handles tickets for shows like The View and Live with Kelly and Mark, the next episode of The View will air on January 6, 2025.

The Christmas week of The View episodes featured reruns of past shows instead of new content, and the following week’s episodes will undoubtedly be the same.

The lengthy break will allow The View’s co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of the team, to get a great break from their hard work, bringing their unique perspectives to the table.

A more prolonged hiatus may offer them time to recharge, explore personal projects, and return to the panel with renewed energy and fresh insights.

A break from the show is significant, given rumors that The View’s executives are considering changing things up after the intense political season everyone just experienced.

Hopefully, the ladies will all return refreshed and ready to take on 2025.

Ana Navarro celebrates a birthday

During the hiatus, Ana Navarro celebrated another birthday, and the crew at The View shared an Instagram post.

They captioned the post, “We’re sending birthday love to our @AnaNavarroFL! Happy birthday, Ana!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.