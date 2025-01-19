Justin Hartley has struck gold again with his new series Tracker, and fans are ready for the show to return.

Tracker stars Justin as Colter Shaw, a lone wolf who uses his skills and survival instincts to help find people.

The show was hit right out of the gate with Season 1, as Justin once again showed off his stellar acting chops.

Season 2 has Tracker fans even more hooked, and we are ready for the show to return to our screens.

Tracker has been on hiatus for weeks due to the holiday season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s the new year now, though, and fans are anxiously waiting for Tracker’s return.

When does Tracker return in 2025?

The wait for Tracker isn’t over quite yet. In fact, we still have about a month before new episodes return to CBS.

Tracker returns on Sunday, February 16, at 8/7c with Season 2 Episode 9 titled The Disciple. The delay is simply due to scheduling.

February sweeps is the perfect time for the network to kick off new episodes of Tracker. However, it can’t be earlier in the month for two very good reasons.

CBS will air the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2. Then, the Super Bowl will air on Sunday, February 9. While CBS isn’t airing the Super Bowl, the network knows better than to air new episodes of any show at the same time as the football event.

What can Tracker fans expect when the show is back?

The winter premiere will pick up where the fall finale left off, with Colter learning new information about his cold case involving his missing friend Gina.

Colter and his retired cop friend Keato (Brent Sexton) go to great lengths to find a serial killer named The Teacher. Thanks to Keato tracking down Frank (Ryan Dorsey), Colter knows The Teacher masterminded Gina’s disappearance.

A creepy masked man named Noah (Nicholas Lea) will debut on the next Tracker and play a key role in the Gina storyline. Tracker fans can expect this case to play out over the rest of the season and maybe longer.

Gina’s disappearance will also give fans more insight into Colter and why finding people became not just his job but his purpose.

Reenie (Fiona Rene), Velma (Abby McEnany), and Bobby (Eric Graise) are all on hand to help Colter track down The Teacher.

Those needing a Tracker fix before the winter premiere next month can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on Paramount+.

Tracker airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.