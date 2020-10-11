When does Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 come out?

Power Book II: Ghost is the highly anticipated spin-off of Starz hit series, Power. Fans who watch the series on the Starz app would have noticed that Power Book 2 episode 6 is not out.

Unfortunately for fans, there will not be an episode tonight but there is more on that from showrunner Courtney Kemp.

The series, which has Michael Rainey Jr. in the lead role as Tariq St. Patrick, is off to a good start. It was announced last month that the series has been picked up for Season 2 shortly after its premiere.

As the title of the series suggests, Tariq is more similar to his father than he would like to admit. With Tasha in jail and Tommy in the wind, nothing is stopping Tariq from following in his father’s footsteps and building a drug empire of his own.

Here is everything we know about Power Book II: Ghost and what fans can expect from episode 6.

Does Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 episode 6 have a release date?

The fifth episode served as the mid-season finale; therefore, fans will have to wait quite a while before the series returns. Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp released a teaser on Instagram and revealed that the series will return in December but stopped short of announcing an official release date.

“There’s a method behind each move. Power Ghost returns THIS DECEMBER on STARZ.”

What to expect on Power Book II: Ghost episode 6

During the mid-season finale, Tariq brings his loyal friend Brayden (Gianni Paolo) deeper into the drug business, which makes them the privileged version of Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

Tariq gets closer to Monet (Mary J. Blige) and the Tejada family after passing the test. Things take a turn for the worse when Tariq arrives at his surprise birthday party and is unexpectedly drugged by Brayden Weston’s new girlfriend Riley (Andrea Lee Christensen), who just happens to be Cooper Saxe’s (Shane Johnson) niece.

A drugged Tariq seemingly confesses to killing his father James St. Patrick while hallucinating. Donshea Hopkins returned as Raina St. Patrick in Tasha’ss dream. Saxe manages to buy himself sometime after recording Tariq’s “confession” but Davis Maclean (Method Man) scoffs at the idea that it will be admissable in court.

However, Maclean makes a deal with Saxe to take down Tariq when he takes the stand to defend his mother Tasha.

Is Power Book II on Netflix or other streaming platforms?

While Netflix aired the original Power in some territories, Power Book II is not available to stream on the platform. However, you can watch the series on the Starz app. All previously aired episodes are available to watch on-demand on Starz.