When Calls the Heart’s Chris McNally lands role in Grease prequel

Hallmark star Chris McNally has been cast in two TV series, including the Paramount+ production Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The Canadian actor, who has starred on When Calls the Heart since 2019, will play a popular teacher at Rydell High, according to Deadline.

His other role will be on Season 2 of Netflix’s Firefly Lane, which stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

McNally shared the news on his Instagram page, where he was congratulated by his Hallmark co-stars.

“Woohoo!!!” wrote Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith on When Calls the Heart.

“This is amazing!!!!” wrote Amanda Wong, who joined the Season 9 cast as newcomer Mei Suo.

On When Calls the Heart, McNally plays small-town businessman Lucas Bouchard, who in love with the show’s main character, widow Elizabeth Thornton (played by Erin Krakow).

When Calls the Heart Season 8 controversy

The actor faced backlash from angry fans after the Season 8 finale aired in May 2021. In the episode, Elizabeth finally chose between Bouchard and another man in love with her, Mountie Nathan Grant (played by Kevin McGarry).

Fans who hoped to see her with Nathan took to social media, writing that they wouldn’t watch the series again. McNally posted his own message on Twitter in response to the controversy.

“#Hearties thanks for being so invested in WCTH! Love your passion. For those voicing they won’t be back, we’ll miss you, but I’m looking forward to shooting it for those who will. HV has more stories to tell.”

Pink Ladies and Firefly Lane

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in 1954, four years before the original Grease took place. It follows four social outcasts who “dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” according to a synopsis from the network.

McNally’s character, Mr. Daniels, is a well-loved teacher with a dark side. In the series, he attempts to seduce a student and then tries to gaslight her into thinking he didn’t.

On Firefly Lane, he will play Mr. Waverly, a charismatic teacher who inspires main characters Tully (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate (played by Sarah Chalke).

In addition to playing Lucas Bouchard on When Calls the Heart, McNally has starred in the Hallmark movies A Winter Princess (2019) and Five Summer Weddings (2019). He has also appeared on Riverdale, Supernatural, and Altered Carbon.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.