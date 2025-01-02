When Calls The Heart Season 12 premiere spoilers tease ‘Change is in the air’

Hope Valley has been bursting at the seams with possibilities since When Calls the Heart debuted over a decade ago.

With When Calls The Heart Season 12 around the corner, Hallmark is offering up some storyline teasers to give fans insight into what to expect when new episodes return.

As you’ll recall, When Calls the Heart Season 11 ended with a cliffhanger involving Elizabeth learning something about her first love, Jack.

Jack was unceremoniously killed off several seasons ago, but some fans have questioned whether his off-screen death could leave an opening for a return.

The rule of thumb with ongoing drama series is that characters are not truly dead unless viewers see the body, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility for a comeback.

While it seems like this development will be low-key and perhaps something to allow Elizabeth to continue moving on with her life, it will still be a good little reward for viewers.

When Calls The Heart Season 12 will take a left turn

Hallmark declares in a new press release that “change is in the air in Hope Valley” as Elizabeth welcomes her newest students to the school – “her son, Little Jack, and Dr. Faith Carter’s daughter, Lily Watson.”

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see where the show goes next for Elizabeth because she’s been so focused on her career, being a mother, and her romance with Nathan.

Elizabeth and Nathan’s reunion was a long time coming, but whatever she learned about Jack could have derailed things for them.

That development would be unpleasant, but the show must somehow mine drama.

Meanwhile, Nathan will have a new protege in Oliver Garrett, who Hallmark describes as a “new-to-town Mountie cadet.”

Beyond that, character details about Oliver are being kept under wraps, which is probably for the best.

Significant changes are coming for Lee and Rosemary

There will be some mystery going into the next season.

Hallmark has also teased a “landmark decision” on the horizon for Lee and Rosemary, and it’s all thanks to Lucas.

For some reason, the show isn’t parting ways with Lucas after his romance with Elizabeth soured.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t had much of a storyline over the last few seasons that hasn’t involved Elizabeth, so maybe Season 12 will be the season he comes into his own and proves he should have a place on the show.

What are your thoughts on the first Season 12 details, Hearties?

When Calls The Heart Season 12 premieres Sunday, January 5, at 9/8c on Hallmark. Episodes will also be made available on Hallmark+.