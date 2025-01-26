Wheel of Fortune viewers ‘yelling’ at their TVs over ‘stupid’ puzzles: ‘Are they running out of ideas?’

According to Wheel of Fortune viewers, producers need to come up with new puzzle ideas.

One puzzle in particular has Wheel of Fortune fans complaining.

During a mystery round on the January 24 episode, the category was “Weather Report.”

The category title wasn’t what Wheel watchers complained about but rather the puzzle’s solution: “Cloudy With a Chance of Snowplows.”

Following the episode, one Wheel of Fortune viewer took to Reddit, where they asked, “Are they running out of puzzle ideas???”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the accompanying spoiler, the Redditor called the puzzle solution “goofy,” admitting they couldn’t believe it was the actual answer.

Pic credit: u/trundlebedspread/Reddit

Wheel of Fortune fans call out ‘stupid’ puzzles

The comments section was full of fellow Wheel of Fortune viewers’s feedback, and most shared the sentiment.

One Redditor called the notion of relating puzzles to the prize week themes “contrived and hokey.”

Pic credit: u/trundlebedspread/Reddit

“The puzzles lately have been so stupid,” added u/Dramatic-Scarcity654.

Another Redditor called the answer “so dumb,” asking when a meteorologist has ever used such a phrase.

Others called recent puzzles “odd” and felt the themed weeks have become “pretty excessive.”

Pic credit: u/trundlebedspread/Reddit

One Wheel of Fortune viewer admitted to yelling at their TV after the puzzle solution was revealed.

Pic credit: u/trundlebedspread/Reddit

“I said, ‘No weatherman EVER forecast that!'” they wrote. “So stupid!”

Wheel of Fortune fans have voiced other complaints in recent months

Complaining about puzzle solutions isn’t the first gripe from Wheel of Fortune viewers.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans of Wheel of Fortune have also groaned about “lame” prize puzzle destinations.

Critics felt as though trips to San Antonio, Texas, and Savannah, Georgia, were rather unappealing vacations to award to players.

Likewise, Wheel of Fortune fans have been outspoken when contestants have missed puzzles they’ve deemed easy.

Ryan is ‘growing on’ Wheel of Fortune viewers despite initial skepticism

Others have protested Ryan Seacrest becoming the show’s new host in Season 42.

His predecessor, Pat Sajak, was a TV legend, and Wheel of Fortune viewers were disheartened to hear of his retirement.

Despite the criticism he faced initially, Ryan has grown on most Wheel of Fortune fans.

In fact, some have said that Ryan is “easier to watch” than Pat Sajak was.

He certainly came with plenty of experience as a host, having worked in the entertainment industry his entire career.

And he has fit in seamlessly at Sony Pictures Studios alongside his co-host, Vanna White.

Ryan and Vanna work well together on set, and their chemistry is evident.

They’ve also shut down rumors that they’re feuding, proving they’ve become friends both on and off camera.