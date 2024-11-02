Wheel of Fortune viewers complain of ‘lame’ prize puzzle destinations

Winning a destination getaway on national TV sounds like a dream to many game show fans.

But are the Wheel of Fortune prize puzzle destinations “lame?”

According to some Wheel watchers, the show could offer more praiseworthy vacations to contestants.

During the November 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant named Reyna Kilpatrick-Ray won a trip to San Antonio, Texas.

Reyna’s trip included a stay at the historic Menger Hotel, located directly on Alamo Plaza, just steps from The Alamo.

As Reyna, a geography teacher from Philadelphia, was informed during her appearance on Wheel of Fortune, her trip was valued at $8,000, adding to her cash winnings.

Although Reyna appeared to be happy about the trip she’d won, Wheel watchers felt as though production could have offered a better getaway.

In a Wheel of Fortune group on Reddit, user u/Upstate_Gooner_1972 created a post asking, “San Antonio?”

Wheel of Fortune watchers call Reyna’s destination ‘lame’

“First of all, that’s a lame destination for a prize puzzle,” the caption read. “But secondly, can someone please enlighten me how she knew what it was actually going to be? Ryan was saying some gibberish but I’m still confused.”

Other Wheel watchers commented on the post, adding their two cents about Reyna’s trip to San Antonio and how she knew which trip she’d won before host Ryan Seacrest announced it.

As some commenters pointed out, a cue card in the distance included Reyna’s trip information, explaining how she knew where she would be headed.

Pic credit: u/Upstate_Gooner_1972/Reddit

As far as the trip itself, another Wheel of Fortune viewer griped that although they love San Antonio, Texas, the cash value of the trip seemed overly inflated, and it paled in comparison to the other trip offered to Spain.

“I commented to my husband about this,” the Redditor wrote. “I love San Antonio, but it certainly doesn’t cost that much to visit there. And, Spain is the other trip?!”

Making light of the trip and referencing a scene from the movie Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, u/Electronic-Minute007 joked, “I hear there’s a basement at the Alamo worth checking out.”

“I mean there is a lot of history down there including the Alamo. She also had a good outing with 58k,” added another commenter.

Wheel watchers continue to complain about local destination prizes

This isn’t the first time Wheel of Fortune viewers have complained about trip destinations in recent weeks.

In another Reddit thread, one Wheel watcher discussed another contestant who won a trip to Savannah, Georgia.

“I cannot imagine being from Dekalb county and winning a trip to Savannah! Omg!!!!” the Redditor wrote.

“Some days you get ITALY some days you get a trip three hours from your house…so wild!”

Reyna won big during her Wheel of Fortune episode

As for Reyna, in addition to her trip to San Antonio, she added to her winnings when she won big in the Bonus Round.

Reyna chose “Place” as her category and correctly solved her puzzle, “Roomy Condo,” adding a whopping $40,000 in cash to her total winnings for the night.

All in all, between her trip and cash earnings, Reyna walked away with $58,500 in total.