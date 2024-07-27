Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest ‘insecure’ that Pat Sajak ‘isn’t his biggest fan’

Ryan Seacrest is feeling a bit self-conscious lately, thanks to Maggie Sajak.

That’s according to a Wheel of Fortune insider’s recent claims.

Apparently, Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, has been keeping her dad in the loop when it comes to Ryan’s performance as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

Following Pat’s June 2024 retirement from Wheel of Fortune, his daughter, Maggie, who serves as the show’s Social Correspondent, has been keeping tabs on Ryan and relaying the feedback to his predecessor, Pat.

A source tells Closer Weekly of Maggie, “She’s filling him in on how things are going. She has her dad’s sense of humor, and they’re both going to get a kick out of seeing Ryan handle the job.”

According to the insider, Pat hasn’t exactly been his successor’s biggest support system.

Maggie Sajak is not happy about the way her dad, Pat Sajak, was treated at Wheel of Fortune

Maggie reportedly thinks it “stinks the way [her dad, Pat] has been treated” after tipsters claimed that the 77-year-old was forced to retire as host of Wheel of Fortune.

“[Maggie] obviously would support Pat; he’s her dad,” the insider added.

As the Wheel of Fortune source put it, “Pat made [hosting] look so easy, but it involves more than just pleasantries and looking good.”

Apparently, Ryan is “fully aware” that his job performance is being reported back to Pat Sajak, and it’s making him feel “a little insecure” knowing that “he’s not part of the club yet and maybe never will be.”

The Wheel of Fortune insider claims that Ryan faced a similar occurrence when he first began co-hosting Live with Ryan and Kelly.

“There’s not much he can say about it,” the Wheel of Fortune informant added.

Pat Sajak is not Ryan Seacrest’s biggest fan, says a source

And, word on the street is that Pat isn’t very fond of his replacement.

“If he picks a fight with anybody, he’ll be torn to pieces. So, Ryan’s being nice to everybody and saying what he feels, knowing it’ll go back to Pat, who’s not his biggest fan.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan is allegedly shaking in his boots at Sony Pictures Studios, his new workplace in Culver City, California.

The 49-year-old American Idol host has been lavishing his Wheel of Fortune colleagues, including his co-host Vanna White, in an attempt to smooth over any tension among himself and his co-workers.

According to another Wheel of Fortune source, Ryan has been taking Vanna out for expensive dinners and bringing the rest of the crew homemade treats as a way of “putting on the charm.”

Ryan and Vanna are friends ‘on and off camera’

Despite all the chatter about Ryan and Vanna not hitting it off as co-workers, however, the duo shot down the rumors earlier this month on Instagram.

Vanna shared a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying dinner together, and in the caption, she told her fans and followers that they are friends “on and off camera.”

Ryan concurred, heading to Vanna’s comments section to write, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites 🥟!”