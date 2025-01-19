Wheel of Fortune contestant ‘coming for’ announcer Jim Thornton’s job with ‘pitch perfect’ introduction

Look out, Jim Thornton, you have some stiff competition headed your way.

Jim has become a popular figure and familiar voice among Wheel of Fortune fans since his 2011 debut as the show’s announcer.

The longtime broadcaster is well-known for his signature voice, narrating every episode of Wheel of Fortune, introducing the host and hostess, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, introducing the contestants, and announcing prizes.

But a recent contestant named T.R. Campbell from Lutz, Florida gave Jim a run for his money during his game show debut on January 17.

While introducing himself to Ryan Seacrest, T.R. revealed that his dream has always been to be a game show announcer.

“Now you want to say something to Jim, correct?” Ryan asked T.R.

Jim Thornton is faced with some keen competition

T.R. concurred, pointing in the direction of Jim’s announcing booth and sharing that Jim “actually has the ideal job,” at least in T.R.’s mind.

“To be a game show announcer is like a dream job for me,” T.R. confessed.

Meanwhile, cameras turned to Jim in his booth, where he and T.R. chatted a bit about their career aspirations.

That’s when T.R. admitted that he initially wanted to be a game show host before changing his mind.

“What’s wrong with being the host?!” Ryan teased.

T.R. explained that he’s more comfortable behind the scenes rather than being on camera.

Ryan gave T.R. an opportunity to do his own introduction and prize announcement, and he obliged.

Ryan told Jim that T.R. was “pretty good,” and Jim jokingly confessed, “I’m gettin’ nervous here. I got nothing to add. Good job, T.R.!”

Wheel of Fortune fans were impressed with T.R., but Jim is still ‘number 1’

The gentlemen’s exchange was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed in a Reel with an accompanying caption reading, “Uh oh! Looks like Jim’s got some competition out there! 🤣 #wheeloffortune.”

Text over the recording also quipped, “This contestant is coming for our announcer’s job! 😅”

T.R.’s rendition impressed Wheel watchers just as much as Ryan and Jim, and they praised his performance in the comments section.

“Oh yeah, he’s ready! That was pitch perfect 🗣️🎙️,” wrote @callmemisterj.

Others told T.R. he did a great job, with one Wheel watcher noting that his voice actually sounds “quite a bit” like Jim’s.

Wheel watchers react to T.R.’s introduction and show support for Jim. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Another Instagram user foresaw T.R. as the next Wheel of Fortune announcer when Jim retires.

While impressed with T.R.’s introductions, others voiced that they still consider Jim to be irreplaceable and the best man for the job, making it clear he doesn’t have to worry about T.R. threatening to take his job.

“Very good!! But, [Jim is] still my number 1,” wrote one of Jim’s fans, with another one adding, “Nobody can replace JIM THORNTON!”