What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 in the US on February 10, 2021

With thousands of titles streaming on the Netflix platform, it’s easy to get lost while looking for something interesting to binge-watch.

Many brand new Netflix Originals were released this week like The Crew, Behind Her Eyes and Tribes of Europa. Each of them has quickly garnered a fanbase, but only two of the aforementioned shows are trending this week.

The streaming platform has a trustworthy mix of new shows and oldies, therefore there is a combination of both that have made it onto the Top 10 list in the U.S. on February 10, 2021.

Need help finding something new? Here is a list of 10 titles that are popular this week on Netflix.

10. Bridgerton

Streaming at number 10 is the romance period-drama Bridgerton. The series follows two families, the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons through their plights during the Regency Era, the 1800s. The families both suffer through issues related to arranged marriages and social status.

Netflix describes the series as, “a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.”

The series was recently recognized for breaking the record for being the most-watched original series on Netflix.

Bridgerton has a large and diverse cast. A few main actors are Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch), Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls), and Regé-Jean Page (Roots).

9. The Sinner

Next up is The Sinner! Netflix recently uploaded Season 3 of this crime-drama to their platform. This new season features actors Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) and Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), alongside the series regular Bill Pullman (Dark Waters).

As the show is an anthology series, it is easy to jump into a new season without seeing the ones prior. Season 3 follows the character Jamie Burns (Bomer) and his manipulative relationship with his friend from college, Nick Haas (Messina).

Things go awry when the two are involved in a car crash and Jamie is the only survivor. This launches Detective Ambrose (Pullman) into “the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

8. To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Another one of Netflix’s February releases is the third and final installment to the To All the Boys franchise.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever follows the high school relationship between Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) through their senior year. The couple is often referred to as Covinsky and “relationship goals!”

Overall, the franchise is positively received with the first movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, scoring a 96% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and its sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, receiving a 75%. The latest movie scored an 80%.

The trending movie focuses on aspiring author Lara Jean while she “reimagines what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.” It’s a casual and heartfelt coming-of-age movie that is perfect for watching with friends and family or solo.

7. Cocomelon

A standout on this list is Cocomelon, the only trending children’s animated show.

The TV-Y series described by Netflix helps viewers “Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

There are two seasons of the show on Netflix with each season having 3 hour-long episodes.

6. The Crew

New to Netflix is The Crew, a Kevin James-led show about a Nascar team that undergoes a major shift in management.

After the team’s owner announces his retirement, his young adult daughter (Jillian Mueller) inherits his job. Due to this change, the original team clashes with her and new more modern ideas and management. She finds herself unable to gain the approval of Kevin Gibson (James), the team’s crew chief, even though she has an elite education and vast experience to bring to the table.

The Crew has one season of ten 30-minute episodes. So far, this sitcom has scored a 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

5. Firefly Lane

Ranking at number five is Firefly Lane. This series premiered earlier in February and is based on a novel with the same name by Kristin Hannah.

Firefly Lane revolves around the friendship between Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart, respectively played by Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl. Covering three eras, the series shows the two women through their high school years and into their adulthood, giving insight into their lives as young journalists and their upbringing.

The show is set to the fun backdrop of music through the decades, featuring top songs from the eighties and the nineties. Firefly Lane has one season on Netflix with 10 hour-long episodes and fans are anticipating the show to be renewed.

4. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The true-crime series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel has been haunting viewers since its release. It follows the real-life investigation into the disappearance of college student Elisa Lam at the infamous Cecil Hotel.

The series is directed by Joe Berlinger who was recently behind Netflix’s Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and the film series Paradise Lost. Berlinger took a very responsible approach to his latest series, making sure to amplify the voices of the professionals who were involved with her case.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is a total mindblower. The series dug into the investigation while also introducing a huge range of conspiracies that grew popular after Lam’s demise and exploring her personal life through her online persona.

3. iCarly

Trending at number three is the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly. Much to the excitement of fans, the first two seasons of the show were uploaded to Netflix this month.

iCarly is rated TV-G and the two seasons have a total of 64 episodes, each spanning 30-minutes.

The show follows online bloggers Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) who find themselves running a popular web show with their nerdy friend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). Each episode tends to show the trio filming a new episode of their show while also battling the normal situations that arise with being in grade school like having crushes and detention.

2. Good Girls

The third season of the NBC comedy-drama Good Girls recently arrived on Netflix. The series follows three suburban mothers, Beth, Ruby and Annie, and their decision to pull off a dangerous money heist.

Each season follows the characters getting into messy situations as they continue their criminal activities.

Starring as the main characters in Good Girls is Christina Hendricks (Mad Man), Retta (Parks and Recreation), and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development).

1. Behind Her Eyes

The top title trending on Netflix in the U.S. is the new British drama Behind Her Eyes. This brand-new show is trending as number one across the streaming platform.

This series is filled with endless twists and turns as it follows single mother Louise Barnsley (Simona Brown) through her affair with her mysterious boss David (Tom Bateman).

After Louise befriends David’s wife, Adele (Eve Hewson), she finds herself thrown into a vengeful spree involving paranormal activity. Netflix writes, “Their story is romantic, thrilling and twisted at the same time, with an ending that is nothing short of shocking.”

All of these series are available for streaming on Netflix.