Firefly Lane: Will there be a Season 2? Fans hope so

Katherine Heigl as Tully in Firefly Lane. Pic credit: Netflix

One of Netflix’s most enjoyed releases of February 2021 is the comedy-drama Firefly Lane.

Starring Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) and Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy), this series focuses on the messy friendship between characters Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart through three different eras.

Will there be a Season 2?

This series premiered on February 3, and as of now, it is still trending in Netflix’s Top 10 list. Despite receiving a mixed reception from critics, Firefly Lane is widely talked about and watched.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, there has been no announcement from Netflix regarding a second season. But don’t lose hope yet, as the show is still very new.

Firefly Lane ended on a major cliffhanger and left its audience with two huge questions: Why did Kate and Tully stop being friends? And is the show’s main love interest Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson) dead?

Hopefully, Netflix doesn’t leave its viewers hanging.

The show’s creator Maggie Freidman once expressed that Firefly Lane presents a universal story about friendship. She said, “Many people have that friend from childhood — the one person in the world who knows you best and will always have your back.”

Read More Buddy 3000 from Jingle Jangle: Fans demand a toy version of the adorable robot

As the show was created to touch many people’s hearts, it is sad to think that it won’t be given another season to continue doing so. Friedman has also expressed that she is a fan of the novel that the show is based on.

However, the first season did not reach the same point as the book’s ending, so it does remain rather incomplete.

What are fans saying?

Firefly Lane received stunning reviews from its audience. Google reports that 92-percent of Google users enjoyed the show, and it features audience reviews that claim they were immediately “hooked” to the series and that the characters were very relatable.

Queer Eye host Karamo Brown tweeted his demand for the show to be renewed. He said, “There better be a season 2 of #fireflylane coming to @netflix soon… it’s so good and I need answers, closure…”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

There better be a season 2 of #fireflylane coming to @netflix soon… it’s so good and I need answers, closure… I need more episodes lol. @KatieHeigl or @sarahchalke please tell us there is more! Because as the gif says…. pic.twitter.com/gnMXIRNhU9 — Karamo (@Karamo) February 17, 2021

Another fan wrote about their appreciation for Kate and Tully’s friendship and called the duo “friendship goals.”

Twitter user Nicole expressed their love for the show’s main romantic pairing. They shared, “I need more of Kate and Johnny for season 2!”

Firefly Lane left a great impression on its audience members, quickly garnering a tight-knit group of fans that are left waiting to see if Netflix will renew the series.

Firefly Lane Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.