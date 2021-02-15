The Crew: What is this new Netflix series about?

Kevin James in The Crew. Pic credit: Netflix

Brand new to Netflix is The Crew, a Kevin James-led sitcom following a NASCAR team who finds themselves making a dramatic switch in management.

When the NASCAR team’s owner retires, he passes them off to his young adult daughter, much to the team’s dismay. The lead character and team’s head mechanic Kevin Gibson (Kevin James), announces, “I have underwear older than her!”

Throughout the show, the two are seen clashing. Kevin prefers sticking to a routine, while his new boss is motivated to try some new techniques.

What is The Crew on Netflix?

The Crew is created by Jeff Lowell, who recently served as the executive producer and a writer for the Netflix series The Ranch. Lowell also served as a consulting producer for three years on Two and a Half Man and contributed to the writing of 13 episodes.

Producing alongside Lowell is Andy Fickman, who is also serving as the director for the show. Fickman recently worked behind-the-camera on Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Disney’s Liv and Maddie.

Netflix describes the series as:

The Crew premiered on February 15 with ten 30-minute episodes.

Who is in The Crew?

Headlining the cast is comedian-actor Kevin James. Prior to this role, he starred in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Pixels, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Netflix’s Hubie Halloween.

Jillian Mueller will be playing the co-lead, opposite James, as his newcomer boss. This will mark her first main role in a television series.

Previously she starred in one episode of the following shows, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Last O.G., and A Gifted Man.

Also in The Crew is Sarah Stiles (Disney’s Lab Rats, Billions), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton, Pitch Perfect), Dan Ahdoot (Disney’s Kickin’ It), and Gary Anthony Williams (Malcolm in the Middle, Boston Legal).

On Twitter, champion NASCAR driver Austin Dillion shared the series premiere with his fans and posted an image of him with the cast.

Additionally, NASCAR has also been tweeting images and videos to promote The Crew.

Fans seem to be excited on social media. They are already leaving messages like, “I’m loving it” and “I’ve already binged the series.”

The Crew is currently streaming on Netflix.