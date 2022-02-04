Vikings: Valhalla: New Harald Sigurdsson clip reveals this character will avoid bloodshed… ‘where possible’

Leo Suter stars as Harald Sigurdsson in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Now that Netflix has released teaser clips dedicated to the Viking siblings, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), it’s time to introduce another bigger player in the Vikings: Valhalla universe.

Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) is also known in the Viking sagas as Harald Hardrada and this ruler is one of the key players in the new historical drama series.

Harald is a fierce leader according to the sagas

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Harald Sigurdsson is known in the sagas as a fierce leader. His moniker of Hardrada quite literally translates to mean “stern.” However, other interpretations of this word see it meaning “stern counsel,” “hard ruler” or, even, “tyrannical.”

According to the bio released by Netflix, Harald is described as being one of the last berserkers and one who can unite both the Christian and Pagan faiths.

“Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious, and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.”

A new tweet shared with the official Twitter account for Vikings: Valhalla also reveals that Harald is the great-grandson of a character familiar to those who watched History Channel’s Vikings: Harald Finehair (portrayed by actor Peter Franzen).

The tweet also claims that Harald is excellent at spycraft and “avoids bloodshed… where possible.”

New teaser for Vikings: Valhalla features Harald Sigurdsson

Netflix has also recently shared a new teaser regarding Harald Sigurdsson. Here, he is declared as “the next king of Norway.”

Harald then speaks out about his ambitions in Vikings: Valhalla.

“As the next king I can stop the hatred,” Harald says in the clip. “Where all faiths can be worshipped without fear.”

As stated in his bio above, Harald is determined to create a rule where all religions can live freely. However, this is no easy task and it does not end that way during the Viking Age, according to the history books.

The character then gives a more impassioned speech that draws everyone together thanks to their “Viking Blood.”

“This blood is not my blood, it is our blood, it is Viking blood!”

As Harald speaks, flashes of battles involving him play out, and, finally, the gathered crowd cheers at his words.

As to how this character will fare in the premiere season of Vikings: Valhalla remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in later this month in order to find out more.

Those before him have paved the way. Now Harald must conquer. pic.twitter.com/3oIKmmOOuX — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) January 28, 2022

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.