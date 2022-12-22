Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix shares some behind-the-scenes shenanigans

Leo Suter stars as Harald Sigurdsson in Episode 4 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla is headed to Netflix on January 12, and fans eagerly wait to find out what happens next.

Already, the streaming giant has released a brand new Season 2 trailer to whet everyone’s appetites and has some fans wondering if this will be the season when Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) heads to North America, which is known as Vinland by the Vikings.

Season 1 of the hit historical drama series saw Harald (Leo Suter) and Erik team up as the struggle to become King of all Norway was underway.

In addition, Erik’s sister, Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), also became a prominent shieldmaiden in Kattegat.

However, plenty of unresolved issues lead into Season 2, and viewers can’t wait for the new installment to drop.

While they wait, Netflix has shared a special Season 2 behind-the-scenes teaser to help fill the time.

Frida Gustavsson stars as Freydis Eriksdotter in Episode 8 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will include strenuous fighting scenes

As expected, Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will include plenty of fighting scenes, including one at the new location of Jomsborg. The clip shows some of the behind-the-scenes preparations for these brutal scenes.

Leo Suter reveals that he will be fighting “two of the biggest guys that our casting director could find.” Footage of them all rehearsing is then shown.

Leo also revealed that while the fighting scenes are choreographed, it doesn’t mean real injuries don’t occur.

“These guys aren’t coming off,” Leo said regarding some red marks on his neck. “Because they’re the real deal.”

Frida Gustavsson also shared some details as well. First up, she shows off one of Freydis’ knives, which was personally named Drapur and translated to “the one that slays.”

She also revealed that Freydis would have a fight scene involving a broken shield.

“This newest element, a broken shield … it’s quite difficult to balance it,” she said.

Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson in Episode 3 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Sam Corlett reveals a rock that looks like Ragnar

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla was filmed concurrently with Season 1 and the awe that Sam Corlett (who portrayed Leif Eriksson) shows for the landscape of Ireland where the TV show is filmed seems to be from Season 1.

“We didn’t really have to act the awe and the wonder that the Greenlanders were meant to feel in the script; we could feel it,” Sam states regarding his character’s first arrival in Norway.

He also revealed a secret about one of the overhanging rocks that surround the location where Kattegat is filmed.

“The crew call this Ragnarok,” Sam said, referring to the Viking event called Ragnarok, but also it is a play on words as he is also speaking about a rock and goes on to describe it.

“This looks like Ragnar’s head and nose, and he’s holding, like, a broccoli in his mouth with that little tree.”

Fans of History Channel’s Vikings will remember Ragnar well as he was the main character in their series and was portrayed by Travis Fimmel.

Plenty more is revealed in the clip, which can be viewed in its entirety below.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2023.