Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix releases the first trailer for Season 2

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla dropped back in February to Netflix. While it was the premiere season for the new series, it actually followed some 100 years after the events that transpired in History Channel’s Vikings.

While Vikings followed the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons, Vikings: Valhalla covered Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and his sister, Freydis (Frida Gustavsson).

Already, it is known that Season 2 has been greenlit by the streaming giant, and the second installment was filmed at the same time as Season 1.

Season 3 has also been confirmed by Netflix, and Goran Visnjic will portray Erik the Red.

Season 1 covered Leif and Freydis’ arrival at Kattegat from Greenland and eventually led to conflict between Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) and his brother, Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson).

Now, the very first clip for Season 2 has been released that shows this conflict continuing.

Trailer for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla is released

Netflix’s TUDUM event was held virtually this weekend, and it was here that the network decided to give fans their very first look at Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla.

The chaotic clip doesn’t give a lot of details for the entire season, instead focusing on a single conflict.

The short teaser sees Olaf being alerted to the location of Leif’s group as they desperately try to escape to the beach.

Olaf’s army then quickly circles the group, which also includes Freydis and Harald.

Olaf then demands his army to “kill them all,” and things look bleak for Leif’s group.

However, things do not go according to plan, and incoming fiery blasts decimate Olaf’s group before they can destroy Leif’s group.

As to who this unidentified savior may be remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to wait until Season 2 drops to find out more.

Your first look at Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. 🔥⚔️🛡 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/1Xeute0fQ6 — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) September 24, 2022

When will Season 2 air on Netflix?

While viewers were expecting a release date might be announced at the end of the Season 2 clip for Vikings: Valhalla, this did not eventuate.

This means that we still don’t have a date for the next installment, other than it will air sometime in 2023.

There has been some speculation, though.

Considering Netflix likes to run a tight schedule for their programming from season to season, many are predicting that Season 2 will drop late in February, just like Season 1 did.

However, until Netflix drops an official date, fans will just have to continue to hope that the new season will drop early in the new year.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will air in 2023.