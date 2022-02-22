Viewers can now check out the opening minutes of Vikings: Valhalla

Bradley Freegard as King Canute and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, as seen in Episode 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Netflix’s latest historical drama series, Vikings: Valhalla, is set to drop at the end of the week. Already, viewers are eager to catch a glimpse into the world of the Vikings that was created originally with the History Channel’s Vikings.

Now, the opening six minutes of the new show has been released that included the new opening credits and a tease into what to expect.

New clip reveals first six minutes of Vikings: Valhalla

The latest clip begins with the opening credits for Vikings: Valhalla. In it, the new characters are also introduced in the clip shared via IGN for their FanFest event.

While vastly different to those shown in Vikings, there is still somewhat of a familiarity to it that heralds back to the original opening sequences.

Then, viewers are given a quick update regarding where they are in time and a reminder of some fan-favorite characters from the original series.

“11th Century Europe,” the intro reads.

“The exploits of the great Ragnar Lothbrok have faded into legend. In the 100 years that followed, Vikings left their northern homelands and settled across Europe, many in England. But as these settlements prospered, they became a threat to their Saxon neighbors, and the English king, Aethelred II was urged to find a solution to the Viking problem.”

Of course, that solution involved violence.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Leo Suter stars as Harald Sigurdsson, as seen in Episode 3 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Leo Suter

The Brice’s Day Massacre is at the heart of Season 1

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the St. Brice’s Day Massacre will be central to launching the first season of Vikings: Valhalla.

And it is here that Season 1 begins. At the Danelaw settlement near London, Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) is being farewelled by his brother as he heads to Norway.

Harald is a little surprised that his brother will not be seeing him off, but he has matters in London to see, so has he has been summoned by the king.

However, all is not as it seems. After Harald is escorted to his ship, things go awry.

When his brother arrives in London, he is greeted by King Aethelred II (Bosco Hogan), and his group is quickly seated.

Aethelred then explains the Danelaw and its history before announcing his grand plan: that all Vikings must be eradicated from England.

Vikings: Valhalla Exclusive Opening 6 Minutes - IGN Fan Fest 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

It is here that things get bloody as not only does Harald’s brother’s group get exterminated within the halls of London, but other groups across the lands are also slaughtered rather than be the perceived threat to Aethelred.

As to be expected, when the Vikings outside of England heard what had happened on St. Brice’s Day, they were not happy.

King Canute (Bradley Freegard) of Denmark is so outraged that he calls for all the Viking armies to gather in Kattegat to seek justice.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.