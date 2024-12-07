Vanna White’s son Nikko ‘flattered’ as Wheel of Fortune fans go wild over viral video: ‘I love it all’

Vanna White’s son, Nikko Santo Pietro, has been the talk of the town on social media this week.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Wheel of Fortune viewers went wild over Vanna’s son in a recent Instagram video.

Since Nikko rarely makes appearances on Vanna’s Instagram feed, Wheel of Fortune fans were pleasantly surprised to see him accompanying his mom on social media.

Vanna and Nikko took to Instagram to share a family recipe, but all their followers could focus on was Nikko’s dashing looks.

The Reel went viral online, and since then, Nikko has garnered his fair share of attention, becoming an internet sensation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, how does the 30-year-old real estate agent feel about making such a splash on Instagram? He doesn’t mind that the internet has taken notice of him.

In fact, Nikko says he’s been “loving” the attention.

Nikko admits he isn’t shy in front of a camera

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Deidre Behar alongside his mom, Vanna, Nikko reacted to his irresistible video.

“Of course, it’s flattering,” Nikko confessed. “Obviously, I had an outpour from [my mom Vanna’s] fans, just uh, really being kind and saying all kinds of interesting stuff in the comments.”

As far as navigating his newfound fame, Nikko admitted that he’s eating it up.

“I always loved being in front of the camera,” he declared.

Nikko acknowledged that people now see him as a “heartthrob,” and they’re “thirsty” for him.

“I love it all,” he professed.

“But, at the same time, it’s really good to remember the meaningful things in life and to just kind of dial it back,” Nikko added.

Vanna doted on Nikko during their mother-son interview

During their interview, Vanna also took some time to gush over her son, sharing that he is “such a good kid.”

“It makes me feel good. Growing up, he didn’t get everything he asked for,” Vanna continued. “I always taught both of my children that you have to work hard for things.”

For anyone who was hopeful that Nikko was single, well, you’re out of luck.

Nikko shared that he’s in a committed relationship, telling Deidre, “I have an amazing girlfriend.”

Nikko disclosed that he and his ladylove, singer-songwriter Easae, have been together for a year, and she even wrote a song about him.

Wheel of Fortune viewers may see Nikko join his mom on set

Could Nikko’s recognition mean a future appearance alongside his mom, Vanna, on Wheel of Fortune? Vanna and Nikko are certainly open to the idea.

As Vanna told Deidre, Nikko has been to the Wheel of Fortune set many times as a child.

“Maybe now you can come on and do a little more,” Vanna teased Nikko.

“Sure, I would love that,” Nikko confessed.