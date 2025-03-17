Vanna White’s ‘cringe-worthy’ attire causes Wheel of Fortune letterboard blunder

Vanna White has become a fashion icon in the game show world.

The 68-year-old tile-turner has donned over 80,000 outfits in her 43-year tenure at Wheel of Fortune.

Many Wheel watchers tune in for the show’s puzzles and to see Vanna’s evening attire.

One of Vanna’s recent on-stage outfits caught the attention of Wheel of Fortune fans in more ways than one.

During the March 13 episode of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna sported a long-sleeved black capri pantsuit with billowing white cuffs at the wrists.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The cuffs on Vanna’s sleeves caused her some trouble when it came time to reveal the letters in the first toss-up puzzle.

Vanna White’s outfit gets in the way of her job

Because of her oversized sleeve cuffs, the board didn’t detect Vanna’s gesture, so she had to motion it three times to get it to work correctly.

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest found humor in the moment and asked Vanna, “Just a question: Do the lasers not sense your hands because of your cuffs?”

Vanna’s cuffed sleeves got in the way of gameplay on Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: ABC

“Maybe?” Vanna answered.

However, despite her initial trouble with revealing the letters on the board, Vanna managed her job just fine throughout the rest of the game.

Wheel of Fortune fans call out Vanna’s ‘cringe-worthy’ moment

After the episode aired, Wheel watchers took to Reddit to discuss Vanna’s outfit and her on-air blunder.

Redditor WoodchuckWTF got the discussion going in a post titled, “Vanna’s attire tonight.”

“Did she take her hands to the veterinarian and get cones on them so she can’t scratch herself?” they joked in the caption. “Wonderful outfit other than the sleeve cowbell cuffs.”

Pic credit: u/WoodchuckWTF/Reddit

Other Redditors contributed to the chat, teasing that Vanna’s outfit “even impacted her ability to do her job.”

“It was funny when she couldn’t get the board to work though lol,” added u/No-Ice6064.

Pic credit: u/WoodchuckWTF/Reddit

One Wheel watcher called the televised moment “Cringe-worthy.”

“It would have been ok if the cuffs would have just been removed,” they added.

A fourth commenter spoke about Vanna’s outfit choice, calling it “not very flattering.”

Wheel Watchers notice Vanna’s style has evolved

Since Ryan Seacrest took over as the host of Wheel of Fortune in September 2024, Wheel watchers have noticed Vanna’s wardrobe has changed.

She is historically known for her classically stylish evening gowns, but in recent months, she’s sported more pants outfits than usual.

This got Wheel of Fortune viewers wondering about the reason behind Vanna’s outfit change-up.

Some surmised that Vanna may be self-conscious about her age or trying to dress more casually to match Ryan’s on-air attire.

Vanna isn’t ‘picky’ when it comes to her Wheel of Fortune wardrobe

Vanna has a lot to consider before choosing her outfit for each episode.

Before each taping, her stylists present 40 options, which she eventually narrows down to 12.

And while Vanna likes to look her best on stage, she also considers comfort and moveability.

Vanna typically prefers cocktail dresses to avoid tripping, outfits that allow her to raise her arms to the letters on the puzzle board, and bright pastel colors.

But at the end of the day, Vanna admits, “I’ve worn practically everything. I’m not picky.”