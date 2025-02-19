Vanna White receives surprise backstage birthday serenade from Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest helped give Vanna White a birthday surprise she’ll never forget.

The game show host asked Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent, Maggie Sajak, to help him sneak up on Vanna and serenade her for her 68th birthday.

The special moment was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram page in a Reel that was captioned, “We just had to surprise Vanna for her birthday! 🎂 Happiest of birthdays to the one and only, Vanna White!”

The video began with Ryan crouched down behind Vanna’s furniture in her dressing room on the Wheel of Fortune set.

Ryan looked at the camera operator and held a finger to his mouth, signaling to everyone to be quiet while he hid.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Vanna entered her dressing room, Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, greeted her and presented her with a cake.

Ryan hides in Vanna’s dressing room and catches her off guard with a birthday surprise

“What’s this?” Vanna asked as she noticed Maggie, the cake, and her dressing room filled with balloons.

As Maggie handed the cake to Vanna, Ryan popped up from the floor and began singing the Happy Birthday song to his co-host.

Vanna was clearly taken aback by Ryan’s presence, gasping as she noticed him.

Ryan and Maggie finished singing Happy Birthday to Vanna, and she thanked them for their birthday surprise.

“Congratulations on another great year,” Ryan told Vanna.

Vanna receives an outpouring of birthday wishes on social media

Ryan also dedicated an entire Instagram post to his colleague and friend.

He included several photos of himself and Vanna enjoying dinner together, hosting Wheel of Fortune, and playing golf.

“Happy birthday to the one and only @officialvannawhite! 🎂” he captioned the carousel.

Vanna also received birthday love from her kids, daughter Gigi Santo Pietro and son Nikko Santo Pietro.

Gigi posted a mother-daughter photo on her Instagram Story, and the duo posed in front of a tattoo studio.

Gigi and Vanna shared a hug in the pic, and in the caption, Gigi wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend @officialvannawhite !!!!! Your positivity, sweetness, love, and support is contagious. Love ya too much!”

Gigi wished her mom, Vanna, a happy birthday online. Pic credit: @gigisantopietro/Instagram

Nikko posted a compilation Reel to commemorate his mom on her special day.

In the video, Nikko uploaded photos of himself and Vanna throughout the years, set to the soundtrack Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison.

“Happy b day mom ❤️ @officialvannawhite,” Nikko captioned his upload.

Maggie also paid tribute to Vanna on Tuesday through her own Instagram Story.

Maggie wished Vanna a happy birthday online, too. Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

The 30-year-old uploaded selfies as she and Vanna enjoyed a girls’ day out.

In her accompanying caption, Maggie wrote, “HBD, VW!”