Vanna White gets tattooed by her daughter: ‘It’s really happening!’

Better late than never—Vanna White is officially a tattooed lady.

After contemplating getting a tattoo, Vanna finally decided to take the plunge at 68 years old.

The Wheel of Fortune icon decided to get inked and shared her experience on social media.

Vanna uploaded an Instagram Reel documenting the experience, captioning it, “I finally got my first tattoo, given to me by my talented daughter @gigisantopietro!! I will think of her everytime I look at it.”

In the clip, Vanna stood outside of her daughter Gigi’s tattoo shop, Lincoln Tattoo Company, in Venice, California.

“Okay, so here I am,” Vanna told her followers. “I’m about to get my first tattoo.”

Vanna’s daughter Gigi gives the Wheel of Fortune star her first tattoo

“I have a beautiful daughter, Gigi, who is a tattoo artist,” Vanna shared.

Gigi greeted her mom at the entrance to the shop and the mother-daughter duo shared a hug.

Vanna made sure to tell her followers that Gigi wasn’t making her get the tattoo but that it was her choice to do so.

Gigi, however, joked that she was making her mom do it by mouthing it to the camera.

Once inside, Vanna struggled with choosing a color and a design.

She already knew that she wanted a heart on her inner wrist, but she didn’t realize how many color and shape choices existed.

After settling on her final touches and placement, Vanna sat down while Gigi prepped.

As Gigi explained, Vanna’s ink was technically “upside-down tattooing,” meaning that others looking on would get an upside-down view of her artwork.

But Vanna didn’t care. As she explained, “It’s for me.”

Vanna loves her new body art

Gigi could feel her mom shaking and encouraged her to relax.

As Gigi turned on her tattoo gun and prepared to get to work, Vanna admitted, “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. I really have. I’m so happy.”

Once Gigi started, Vanna was surprised that she felt no pain or discomfort.

“That’s it?!” she asked.

After all was said and done, Vanna was pleased with the finished product: a dainty, pink-outlined heart.

“It looks perfect. It’s just what I wanted,” Vanna gushed. “It really is.”

Ryan Seacrest teases he wants a tattoo, too

In the comments section of the Reel, Wheel of Fortune viewers spoke out, complimenting Gigi’s work.

One of Vanna’s fans shared they got their first tattoo at the age of 85 alongside their granddaughter.

Vanna’s fans commented on her tattoo video. Pic credit: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

“Good for you for conquering your fears and the tat looks beautiful! Your daughter has her momma’s smile 🥰👏,” wrote another follower.

Another comment came from Vanna’s Wheel of Fortune colleague, Ryan Seacrest.

The game show host wrote, “Love it. Now this is making me want one…”