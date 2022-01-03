Fans think Firework is Pixie Lott on The Masked Singer UK

The Masked Singer fans believe Pixie Lott is singing underneath the Firework costume. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

Season three of The Masked Singer UK has arrived and already has the nation trying to figure out which celebrity is underneath all of the crazy costumes. Singer Rita Ora, television presenter Davina McCall, chat show host Jonathan Ross, and comedian Mo Gilligan all returned as judges as well as Joel Dommett as the host.

As of this writing, two out of the 12 contestants have been unmasked. On January 1, M People frontwoman Heather Small was revealed to be Chandelier. The following night, 81-year-old television presenter Gloria Hunniford was the second celebrity eliminated after taking part as Snow Leopard.

10 celebrities remain and it seems many viewers believed they’ve already figured out who Firework is after their first performance on the show.

Fireworks’ clues and debut performance

In their first clue package, Firework appeared very lively and energetic. They described themselves as a “pocket rocket” and a “total bundle of energy.” They seem to be a person who loves to party in style and has a youthful vibe to them. Firework hinted they have ventured out into modeling and fashion.

In the VT, they were captured at a home that was filled with home decor that included small cats, a dalmation, a multicolored lightning bolt, and a wooden mannequin on a stand.

“Normally you’d find us in the sky, but this one has also lit things up in another fashion,” Firework explained before stating they were about to walk into the competition with a “bang.”

For their performance, they sang Jessie J’s No. 1 hit Domino and proved they had some impressive vocals on them. For their final clue, Firework said they “light up the street with a different kind of flash.”

The panel’s predictions ranged from Mel C to Molly-Mae Hague. But, they didn’t seem too confident with their initial guesses. However, viewers think they’ve already figured out who Firework is from just one performance.

Many of the clues point to British singer Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott is a young pop singer with great energy, therefore, it comes as no surprise that many might suspect she is Firework. With that being said, if you dig deeper into the clues, it seems fans are on the right track.

Firework insisted they love to party, which is something Pixie has admitted via her Instagram page. “I love having a party every year for my birthday (any occasion) so there shall be a big one when we can!!!” she wrote last year on her 30th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) Pixie has been known to call her fans “Crazy Cats” in the past and even named her debut tour after them, which might be why two small cats were shown inside the home. Next to the small ornaments was a wooden mannequin that appeared to be in a ballerina-style position. Since becoming a chart-topping star, Pixie has created her own performing arts academy that is named after her. According to the website, students learn and complete ISTD exams in a multitude of dance genres that include ballet.

Referring to herself as a “pocket rocket” could be a reference to the lyrics in her top 10 single Kiss The Stars while stating they are going to walk into the competition with a “bang” could be another reference to her song of the same name.

Pixie has ventured into fashion and beauty. In 2010, she launched her own clothing line with Lipsy London and has become the face of numerous brands such as Baby G Watches and her own hair dye brand Pixie Lott Paint.

Pixie is no stranger to the red carpet and is occasionally papped when making public appearances, which could link to Firework saying they have style and “light up the street with a different kind of flash.”

“Just catching up with last night’s The Masked Singer, I think Firework is @PixieLott #TheMaskedSingerUK,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Tell you what though, I did a YouTube research last night and Firework is definitely Pixie Lott!!” another person shared.

“Firework is definitely Pixie Lott – sounds just like her when she’s singing, plus she also models ? #MaskedSingerUK,” remarked a third person.

Firework currently remains in the competition, therefore, it’s only a matter of time until we find out if Pixie is really under the mask. In the meantime, many people also think Panda is Australian singer and actor Natalie Imbruglia.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday on ITV at 7pm.