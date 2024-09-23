Travis Kelce TV Show: When does Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie premiere?

Travis Kelce has been all the rage these days, and not just because of his romance with Taylor Swift or his struggles on the football field.

There’s no question that Travis has been making headlines for those two hot topics.

However, the NFL player is also gaining traction for his upcoming television show.

Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie premieres soon, with Travis having a limited role in the series.

News broke earlier this year that Travis had been cast in Grotesquerie, but details regarding his character have been kept under wraps.

The good news is that Travis Kelce fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about his Ryan Murphy horror gig.

When does Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie premiere and when will Travis Kelce debut?

Grotesquerie premieres on Wednesday September 25 at 10/9c on FX. The show will stream on Hulu the next day.

Travis was briefly featured in the trailer for Grotesquerie. However, there have been no details on when he will first debut or just how many episodes Travis will appear in.

Although the Kanas City Chiefs Tight End didn’t give away any spoilers for his acting gig, Travis did reveal to his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast that he was having “so much fun” filming the series.

Even though he’s new to acting, Travis took the fact that Ryan hadn’t “fired” him as a good sign he was doing a decent job.

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” Travis expressed.

What is Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie?

The latest Ryan Murphy series centers around Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, who struggles to solve a series of crimes that are tormenting her. Lois teams up with a nun, Sister Megan, played by Micaela Diamond, and a reporter to find the criminal as they all deal with their own personal demons.

Grotesquerie is a 10-episode limited-run series that will be filled with twists, turns, and shocking moments that will have viewers talking. Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin also star in the FX series.

While filming the new series, Nicey took to her Instagram to tease her newest costar.

“This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!” she wrote alongside a video of the two of them.

Travis isn’t the only member of the Kelce family appearing on the small screen this fall. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, his mom, Donna Kelce, is set to appear in two Hallmark Christmas movies.

The fall TV season will feature plenty of Travis Kelce. In addition to football and Grotesquerie, he will host the new game Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premiering in October.

Are you going to watch Travis in Grotesquerie?

Grotesquerie premieres Wednesday, September 25, at 10/9c on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.