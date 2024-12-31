Today fans react to Savannah Guthrie sharing her mom’s great sacrifice

Ahead of the significant changes at the Today show, a video of Savannah Guthrie sharing more about a sacrifice that her mom, Nancy, made years ago was shared.

Soon, Hoda Kotb will say her final goodbye to her best friend, Savannah, and be a stay-at-home mom to her two girls in the countryside.

Craig Melvin, a familiar face to Today Show fans, is moving up to co-anchor, sitting next to Savannah. This shift may give him a hefty pay bump.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Hoda and Savannah have been teary-eyed over the goodbyes, which may be prompting some nostalgia from the hosts.

The two ladies have spent years working side by side, and saying goodbye is not as easy as some may think, prompting many goodbyes posts and stories.

This time frame may have prompted Savannah to share more about her mom and her great sacrifice that changed her daughter’s life after the death of her father.

Today Show fans share their feelings about Savannah and her mom

Savannah shared a story about a sacrifice her mom made after the death of her dad. Savannah’s dad died during her senior high school year, prompting her to live at home during college.

Savannah shared a heartwrenching tale about her tight budget, inability to afford a dorm, and desire to help her mom during these difficulties.

When Savannah was ready to move from Arizona to Montana for her first job in broadcasting, she felt she could not leave her mom. Savannah shared that her mom said, “I am not going to stand in the way of your dreams,” while telling her to go and live her life.

Fans loved the interaction between Savannah and her mom and quickly started to comment on Instagram.

One fan said that the “hardest part of parenting” is letting go of the children.

A fan of the Today Show commented about Savannah Guthrie and her mom. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Another fan shared their view that “Parenthood is the only job that, if you do it right, you get fired.” Then they said to Savannah’s mom, “Good job.”

One last fan in the sampling said that being good at your job is “to work your way out of a job.” Then, they finished the sentiment by saying, “I love watching you, Savannah, on the Today Show!”

Fans remark about Savannah Guthrie’s story about her mom. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Savannah loves spending time with her family in her downtime

The story about her mom insisting on Savannah going on with her life showcases how important family is to the Today Show anchor.

When she is not on the show, Savannah loves to spend time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and her children, Vale and Charley.

She recently posted a Christmas shot of the four on Instagram in the customary matching pajamas many families opt for during the holidays.