This is Us Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of This is Us. Pic credit: NBC

This is Us has been one of television’s most beloved shows since it premiered and it is about to come to an end.

The good news is that NBC gave creator Dan Fogelman the six seasons he wanted to tell his complete story.

That final season will be coming very soon and fans will get to say goodbye to the Pearson family, once they reach the end of their journey.

The best news is that Fogelman said “everything will be resolved” by the end and audiences will get a “real sense of resolution and completion from this family.”

Here is everything we know so far about This is Us Season 6.

This article provides everything that is known about This is Us Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Is there going to be a Season 6 of This is Us?

NBC renewed This is Us for seasons four through six in May 2019. This guaranteed that Dan Fogelman could finish the series the way he wanted with three final seasons.

Season 6 is the last season of the show and there will be 18 episodes.

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment said at the time.

That is also when they revealed the show was coming to an end with that sixth season.

“We’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” Fogelman told the Hollywood Reporter before Season 3 ended. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan.”

“I have script pages I have written and am writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do and I know what the plan is.”

Release date latest: When does This is Us Season 6 come out?

NBC has announced when the sixth and final season of This is Us will return as a midseason addition.

“By putting it at midseason, we’ll have the least interruptions possible,” Susan Rovner, NBC Universal Television’s Chairman of Entertainment said. “I think it’ll be a great event for the fans to enjoy this incredible show.”

This is Us Season 6 will premiere on NBC on January 4, 2022.

“I’m very excited. I’m also incredibly sad. We’re pretty deep in and Season Six is turning me inside out. #ThisIsUs,” creator Dan Fogelman tweeted on November 12.

I'm very excited. I'm also incredibly sad. We're pretty deep in and Season Six is turning me inside out. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/KLTfdnGu9y — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) November 12, 2021

This will be the final season.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up,'” showrunner Isaac Aptaker told Deadline. “‘I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything.”

Here is a short teaser for the final season of This is Us.

This is Us Season 6 cast updates

The entire core cast is expected to return for the last season.

The list includes Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, and Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas.

This is Us Season 6 spoilers

This is Us Season 5 ended with a massive twist that shocked and threw off viewers.

It appeared Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) would not have the happily-ever-after fans hoped for in their future. In the last minutes of the episode, it was revealed in a time-jump that Kate would marry her current boss Phillip (Chris Geere).

The Season 5 finale of This is Us also had Rebecca (Mandy Moore) apologize to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for not being more honest with him about his parents.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) didn’t get married, and Beth (Susan Kalechi Watson) grew closer with her daughter Tess (Eris Baker).

There was also another time jump where Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) revealed he was married.

Rebecca also continued her descent into Alzheimer’s Disease. She said in the episode that she didn’t see her late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as being part of their current family and she said she didn’t know how much longer she had before her memory failed her completely.

This is Us Season 6 will premiere on NBC on January 4, 2022.