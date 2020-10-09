This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman teases Season 5 premiere details and what is next for Pearson family

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is teasing Season 5 premiere details and revealing what is next for the Pearson family.

The family drama is a must-see, full of shocking moments, twists, turns, laughter, and a lot of tears. Dan has shared fans haven’t seen anything yet when it comes to the NBC show.

A pivotal season for This Is Us

In an interview with TV Insider, Dan spilled Season 5 is a pivotal one for the family drama. As fans know, Dan has previously stated he knows how This Is Us will end. He has also alluded that Season 6 is when the Pearson family’s journey will end.

“It’s a big, pivotal season for us,” Dan shared. After all, Season 4 left so many characters at a crossroads, which means Season 5 will be one full of change, good and bad.

There is the fallout of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) explosive fight. Dan shared the Season 5 premiere picks up a few months after the fight, with the Pearson boys still not speaking.

“This isn’t the type of fight that you clap your hands and say, ‘Well, that was a weird one’ and come back from it immediately. It will take a lot to recover,” Dan stated.

Fans know Kevin and Randall eventually makeup, thanks to the flash-forward where they are both by an ailing Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) side. The road to mending the fractured relationship is long, winding, and turbulent.

What can fans expect from the Pearson family?

The rest of the Pearson family is navigating the complex dynamic following Randall and Kevin’s blow up. Although sides won’t be taken, the brothers don’t make it easy for anyone to navigate the situation.

Dan revealed Kevin and Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) relationship has developed but is far from the big love stories told on This Is Us.

They are bonded by unplanned pregnancy that has changed both of their lives forever. Kate (Chrissy Metz) learns early on in the premiere her best friend and brother have not one but two babies together thanks to a one-night stand.

Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate are focused on adopting a sibling for baby Jack. The This Is Us creator explained their new journey is addressed and in full force in the premiere.

Plus, Dan promised a big Toby centric story during the upcoming season.

Fans will learn what happened with Rebecca and the clinical trial in the premiere too. Randall is focused on Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), the girls, and therapy. Yes, the talented Pamela Adlon is back as Dr. Leigh int the Season 5 debut.

Finally, Dan spilled that the flashbacks will focus on the day before Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca welcomed The Big 3 in the premiere. The show creator promised a lot of context for the past.

Wow, that is a lot for fans to look forward too and fans know Dan is holding back all the good stuff until it hits the small screen.

This Is Us Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, October 27 at 9/8c on NBC.