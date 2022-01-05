The Witcher Season 3: The Wild Hunt characters will all get backstories

The Wild Hunt, as they appear in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

The Wild Hunt will get plenty of their backstories revealed when The Witcher returns for Season 3.

Currently, in the TV series, very little is known about this group, with Netflix only teasing fans a few times over the course of two seasons.

Now, it appears that viewers will learn everything that they ever wanted to know about this mysterious group that is intent on having Ciri (Freya Allan) join their ranks.

Who is the Wild Hunt?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Wild Hunt is a group of Aen Elle elves. They ride horses and are described by those on the Continent as specters that only appear as a portent of war.

Ciri referred to them as the Wraiths of Mörhogg in Season 2, which is another term used to describe them.

They are also intent on locating Ciri, something that was shown in Season 2 of The Witcher when Ciri created a portal to get away from Voleth Meir but wound up in some other plane.

“Join the Elder Blood, starry-eyed Daughter of Chaos. Join our hunt. Your place is among us,” the leader said to Ciri when confronted with her, Geralt (Henry Cavill), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Henry Cavill as Geralt, and Freya Allan as Ciri, as they appear in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

The Wild Hunt will be explained in Season 3

For those eager to find out more about the Wild Hunt and who don’t want to read the books or play the games, the series showrunner has revealed that the backstories for the riders in this group will be explored in Season 3 of The Witcher.

“We will actually start to delve into them as real characters, and they will get the same backstories as all of the rest of our characters do,” The Witcher showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, recently explained in a YouTube clip shared to the official channel for The Witcher.

Hissrich then gave further insight into what fans can expect to see regarding this group when the TV show returns.

“Why we thought this season was right for the Wild Hunt, is that we’re starting to delve into Ciri’s powers a little bit more. In fact, that’s Geralt’s main thrust in this season is not just does he want to protect Ciri and train her, but he needs to understand what he’s protecting her from, what he’s training her for, and part of that investigation for him is into her powers—what are they, what do they access, and sort of what are the ripples that they’re going to cause through the Continent.”

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.