The Witcher: New on-set images could indicate a major death is coming in Season 3

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

News regarding Season 3 of The Witcher is fairly scarce at the moment. Filming is currently underway, but the cast and crew are remaining tight-lipped about what fans can expect when the epic fantasy series returns to Netflix.

New on-set images from Season 3 of The Witcher have been captured that appear to show a pivotal moment involving Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu).

However, this scene could also signify a major death if the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski is anything to go by.

A battle between Geralt and Vilgefortz is imminent

Several new images were taken by Edryd Wyn Williams and recently shared on his Instagram account that showed Geralt and Vilgefortz.

According to Williams, the images show the pair battling it out on the white sands at Gower, Wales. Several snaps were shown that clearly show Geralt and Vilgefortz.

In fact, in one image, it appears that Vilgefortz is stabbing Geralt as he leans forward, a sword clutched in his hands. Surrounding them, several crew members film the action.

According to Redanian Intelligence, this scene is indicative of an important moment in The Witcher book series.

In book three, Time of Contempt, Vilgefortz tries to lure Geralt to his side as Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms fight each other.

This meeting between them is called the Thanedd Coup.

Mahesh Jadu stars as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

What does this scene mean for Season 3 of The Witcher?

As pointed out by Screen Rant, this pivotal scene then leads to the death of a major character in the book series. And, for those who don’t want any book spoilers ahead of Season 3 of The Witcher, please proceed with caution from here on in.

Geralt refuses to join Vilgefortz’s side as he prefers to stay neutral in all political conflicts, which leads to the pair battling it out.

Geralt is badly injured due to this fight, and it is only thanks to Triss Merigold (portrayed by Anna Shaffer in the TV show) and Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) that he survives.

MyAnna Buring stars as Tissaia de Vries in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

At this point, Tissaia realizes how she should not have helped Vilgefortz before that and ends up taking her own life as a result.

So, if these images are from this moment in Time of Contempt, viewers may need to prepare themselves for the worst in Season 3 of The Witcher.

As to how this all plays out in the TV show, though, remains to be seen as the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has varied the storylines considerably at times previously in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.