The Witcher: Filming appears to be underway for Season 3

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and Freya Allan as Ciri, as shown in Season 2 artwork for The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 of The Witcher dropped in December of 2021 and was quickly devoured by fans of the Netflix epic fantasy series.

Since then, viewers have waited for any tasty morsel about Season 3. Already, it has been revealed that the upcoming story involving the Wild Hunt characters that appeared at the very end of Season 2 will get backstories in Season 3.

However, very little else has been released besides Freya Allan (who portrays Ciri), revealing that the scripts had already been written as far back as December.

Now, it appears that filming is about to commence.

Filming for Season 3 of The Witcher to commence

Previously, there had been rumors that filming for Season 3 of The Witcher could begin in March 2022. At the time, the suggestion was also made that production would wrap up in August so that Season 3 could release in December as in previous years.

Now, Redanian Intelligence, a fansite dedicated to all things related to The Witcher, has posted an update stating that it looks like filming has definitely commenced.

Including images of production trucks in a line, the outlet believes these to be Netflix vehicles setting up ahead of filming at Kranjska Gora, which is in Slovenia.

They also state that filming is expected in Italy and Croatia.

As pointed out by Fansided, Season 2 of The Witcher was filmed mainly in the UK thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Season 1’s filming locations included Hungary, Poland, and Spain.

Redanian Intelligence also claimed that, after speaking to the locals, Freya Allan and Henry Cavill are already there and set to start filming.

This is pretty much confirmed for Henry Cavill, who has been posting images to his official Instagram account that would suggest he is also already in the picturesque country.

Henry Cavill confirms Roach is back

Henry Cavill’s two most recent updates on Instagram show the actor in a mountainous location. One is a video where Henry claims that he has just finished his first cardio workout “on location.”

Another update is an image of what appears to be the same mountain range. The actor also shared a short clip of himself and Laszlo from Juhászteam, a Hungarian film horse team, as they rode through the countryside.

A third update from the celebrity revealed that the horse he was riding was, in fact, Roach. Previously, the original bay-colored Roach died in Season 2 of The Witcher and was replaced by a new black horse.

“Reunited with my equine friend Hector today, and my human friend Laszlo!” Henry wrote in the caption.

“After a good ride out through the mountains, Hector showed off some of his new rearing skills. He’s showing some promise.”

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.