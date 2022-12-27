The Witcher: Blood Origin final credits cut scene featuring Ciri explained

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

The Witcher: Blood Origin dropped on Christmas Day. Normally, this is around the time when a new season of the original The Witcher would drop, but thanks to filming delays, Season 3 will not air now until 2023.

As yet, no release date has been announced for Season 3, but it was recently revealed that this installment would also be the last for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

Blood Origin is a limited-run spinoff series that delves into the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that occurred some 1,200 years before the events currently playing out in The Witcher.

Already, viewers have devoured Blood Origin and the four-episode series has managed to answer some questions about not only the Conjunction of the Spheres but the origins of Witchers as well.

The series concluded — but not before a cut scene was added that teased viewers with an extension of a scene previously seen in Season 1 of The Witcher.

So let’s take a look at this scene and what it means.

Promotional poster for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin cut scene explained

Episode 4 of The Witcher: Blood Origin concluded — or so fans thought.

However, when the credits were rolling, a replay from a scene previously seen in The Witcher unfolded and detailed a slight change.

This scene first occurred in Season 1 of The Witcher and showed Ciri (Freya Allan) pretending to be a commoner as she played with friends in the streets.

While she is playing, she looks up at a doorway that appears to be empty in the original scene. In the cut scene from Blood Origin, the doorway still appears empty to Ciri but it is then revealed that the elven sorcerer, Avallac’h (Samuel Blenkin), is actually there and grins at Ciri, although it is not clear if she actually sees him.

Samuel Blenkin stars as Avallac’h in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher showrunner explains the cut scene

The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, explained to Digital Spy what this scene means.

“We talked about that end-piece a lot, because we learn, of course, that Avallac’h has been tracking Ciri through her whole life, through these worlds, through the spheres,” Hissrich said. “We learn that later in The Witcher.”

“We thought it would be a really nice nod to fans if we took this moment that everyone knows from Season one, where she turns and looks in a doorway, and we put Avallac’h there instead. And I think it’s just this great sort of Easter egg. It’s like: if you know, you know. And you know that it will come back up later. And if you don’t, it’s just a great, little mystery.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently streaming on Netflix.