The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero thinks the dentist would be the best place to hide during a zombie apocalypse

In The Walking Dead, many locations have been shown as being effective against both the living and the undead. However, according to Greg Nicotero, the dentist might actually be your best chance when selecting a location to hide in should zombies attack.

It seems like an unlikely place. However, Nicotero is well-versed in the world of zombies, having worked as a special effects and make-up artist on The Walking Dead as well as directing some of the episodes.

He also gives a valid explanation for this strange location as well which is based in the world George Romero’s classic zombie mythos.

“Well, if you’re in the George Romero world, you go to somewhere where no one else would ever go,” Nicotero told TMZ when they stopped him for an impromptu interview at LAX.

“Because the zombies react to memory in the Romero mythology. So go to a dentist’s office. Go somewhere where nobody else would ever go. You’d never think to go there because no one would want to be there, except dentists.”

If the dentist’s chair still scares you even after the undead rise to walk the Earth, Nicotero also has a few other suggestions.

Use make-up to blend in with the zombie apocalypse

If you have a stash of make-up lying around, another option according to Nicotero, is to try and blend in with the undead. Using make-up, the idea is to create the effect of being a zombie without actually having to be bitten first.

However, if you are currently in The Walking Dead universe, this might not be effective as walkers seem to be able to smell out humans that are walking among them. Instead, the characters in the TV series have used walker guts instead of make up in order to make themselves blend in with the undead.

Alternatively, one could also make their own walker mask, much as the Whisperers did.

Make sure to have a good supply of duct tape

Another option, according to Nicotero, is to get a decent supply of duct tape. Using this to cover a person’s clothing, and then wearing it over any exposed body parts should be an effective barrier against any walker that gets close enough to bite.

This, once again, has been used to some effect in The Walking Dead at various points through the show’s 10-season run so far. However, actually wearing duct tape over all of your clothing might not be entirely practical.

