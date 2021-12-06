The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 3: Has it been renewed?

Season 2 poster for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

Season 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond ended with an absolute game-changer in relation to the undead.

Along with this, the main storylines involving Iris (Aliyah Royale), her sister, Hope (Alexa Mansour), and the group of scientists working on a cure for the zombie virus, were all tied up relatively neatly.

But, did the tease in the cut scene after the credits rolled confirm that TWD: World Beyond will return for a third season?

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Considering the fact that AMC just introduced super-fast zombies in The Walking Dead universe, it seems easy to assume that TWD: World Beyond will continue on for a third season, right?

Wrong.

World Beyond has always been billed as a limited series, according to Carter Matt.

It is a sentiment that has been shared by AMC ever since they first announced the spinoff that focused solely on the Civic Republic Military (CRM), a group that has been teased in both the original Walking Dead series as well as, of late, in Fear the Walking Dead.

When news broke that Pollyanna Mcintosh would be reprising the role of Jadis in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC also released the following statement, confirming that Season 2 would be the last for this series.

“Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris, Hope, Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world.”

Will characters from The Walking Dead: World Beyond live on in other series?

Considering the cut scene, it seems unlikely that this is the last that we see of this part of the universe. Although, technically, the scene involved Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) from The Walking Dead and a couple of French researchers, who are not at all related to The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

However, that doesn’t mean this is the last we see some of the people from this series.

After all, Jadis Stokes was originally from The Walking Dead. She could very well turn up in the original series again or, alternatively, in Fear the Walking Dead, which has also had its fair share of CRM involvement of late.

In addition to that, it is highly likely she will appear in the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies that will explore what happened to Rick after Jadis saved him from certain death.

A new series, Tales of The Walking Dead is also set to drop in 2022. The anthology series will follow various storylines so it gives AMC the option to return to check up on the surviving characters from World Beyond.

On top of that, if the super-fast zombie storyline is developed further, it is possible that the scientists who escaped the control of the CRM in TWD: World Beyond could also join forces to help find out a cure for the zombie virus.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently available to watch on AMC and Amazon Prime.