Fear the Walking Dead recap: Althea plays tag with the CRM

Maggie Grace stars as Althea, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

So, after two completely terrible episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, this week’s installment is better. Not great, just better than what fans have had to endure of late.

We finally catch up with Althea (Maggie Grace), who has been separated from the group that she helped rescue from the nuclear blast in the Season 6 finale.

Along with catching up with Al, viewers also get to check in with Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) as they try to track down their friend.

Al has split with Isabelle

Episode 6, titled “Reclamation,” lets us know via a series of snippets from a video of Althea taken by Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) that the pair have broken up.

Also, Isabelle is being tracked down by the Civic Republic Military (CRM) after they discovered she helped Al’s group out. And, from what we know about this group, they are relentless when it comes to finding people that may know about them.

Unfortunately, because Morgan is out looking for Althea, he and Grace have now gotten caught up in this mess.

Karen David as Grace, Lennie James as Morgan, and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Al is cagey

Al tries to keep things a secret from Morgan because, honestly, he’s better off not knowing. However, Morgan being Morgan, won’t take no for an answer.

And, because Al saved him once in the past, he is like a dog with a bone when it comes to making sure Al returns home with them to the submarine.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Al, on the other hand, has plans and knicks off on them under the pretense of sending them off to collect fuel and ammo from a CRM helicopter that can be used on her MRAP.

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Morgan won’t give up

We all know what Morgan’s like when he has someone to fix and Al is no exception. Even though he should know better, even after she keeps telling him time and again that the CRM’s reclamation team will just keep coming, he does the same — except to Althea.

Finally, all of them get on the same page and decide to take out the CRM posse, and Althea rigs up an old cannon to help out. Using the MRAP and some smoke and mirrors by way of things she may — or may not — know about the CRM, she manages to get the team to where she wants them.

The reclamation team are dumb

Now, consider that we have been told time and again in The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the CRM are supposed to be elite soldiers that will do anything to make sure they are not discovered by civilians.

This is why it makes no sense that they keep getting screwed over by absolutely everyone. I mean, a kid who has only been out in the zombie apocalypse for, like, two minutes in TWD: World Beyond managed to kill one.

In this episode of Fear the Walking Dead, the CRM troop gets f****d over time and again by both Morgan and Al.

First off, Morgan manages to side-swipe one of them while they are pointing a gun at his head. Then, he manages to roll away from him and get into Al’s MRAP in order to escape.

Finally, when Al has them just where she wants them, they continue to underdeliver, and Morgan blows them apart with the aforementioned cannon.

Honestly, CRM, you suck.

Althea gets her happy ending

Throughout the episode, Al is all mopey because she and Isabelle are no longer an item. Morgan wears her down, though. Then, after the CRM chime in over the radio and Al works out that they are only days from tracking down Isabelle’s location, she finally decides it is time to swallow her pride and head on over to Isabelle’s hidey-hole.

There, they make amends and, basically, head off into the sunset.

According to Comic Book, this is the final episode for Al in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, so let’s all just imagine that they manage to evade capture by the CRM and live happily ever after. After all, after the way the CRM has performed of late, that’s no hard feat.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.