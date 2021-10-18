The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 return: Did Jadis appear in Episode 3?

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 8. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Ever since AMC revealed that Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) would appear in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, fans have been eager to find out when exactly she will make her debut.

Jadis previously appeared in AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, and was revealed there as being a member of the mysterious Civic Republic Military group (also known as the CRM).

At the time, not a lot was uncovered about this group before Jadis departed the series, but she did take a dangerously injured Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) with her.

Since then, Fear the Walking Dead has teased viewers with the introduction of the group via Althea’s (Maggie Grace) involvement with Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) but it was the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, that really delved deeper into the CRM.

Did Jadis appear in Episode 3?

The New York-based CRM facility featured heavily in Episode 3 of World Beyond. Here, Hope (Alexa Mansour) learned more about how she could help find a cure for the zombie virus thanks to Dr. Ellis (Allan Edwards), a character first mentioned by Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead.

Along with this, Jennifer “Huck” Mallick’s (Annet Mahendru) story was also touched upon heavily in this installment. Huck is a member of the CRM as well as being the daughter of their leader, Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond).

While this gave AMC plenty of opportunity to drop Jadis into the mix, unfortunately, the character did not appear in Episode 3.

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis, as seen in the Season 2 trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

When will Jadis appear in TWD: World Beyond?

So, will Jadis appear in next week’s episode?

Currently, there is very little news regarding which episode she will appear in. All of the promotional images that have been released for Episode 4 of World Beyond do not include any that contain Jadis. The trailer that has dropped does not show her in Sunday night’s installment either.

According to the cast listing released for Episode 4 on IMDb, Pollyanna McIntosh is not listed, so it does not seem likely she’ll be appearing on Sunday night. However, IMDb does not always include all cast listings, particularly if a potential spoiler could be involved by mentioning an actor’s name.

As previously stated by Monsters and Critics, McIntosh’s name does not yet appear for any of the other upcoming episodes for The Walking Dead World Beyond either, so it may be some time before viewers will get to see this character. This means that viewers will have to tune into each upcoming episode in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.