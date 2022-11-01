The Walking Dead theory: Designation Two is how Daryl will wind up in France

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

With only a few episodes left of The Walking Dead, viewers are already looking forward to the spinoffs in development.

Several theories are being developed as to how Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) wind up together and fight the undead in Manhattan.

In addition to this, fans are also eager to learn how Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will travel to France for his spinoff.

So far, in Season 11, this character has evaded capture by the Commonwealth and is currently trying to free his friends with the help of Carol (Melissa McBride), and several other characters that avoided Pamela Milton’s (Laila Robins) punishment.

Already, Daryl’s group has come a long way in locating those taken by Pamela and split up, but there is certainly more to be uncovered.

But a clue dropped in Episode 21 regarding a secret location just might reveal how Daryl ends up in France.

Lauren Ridloff stars as Connie in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead: What is Designation Two?

In Episode 21 of The Walking Dead, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) was referred to as Designation Two.

As yet, it is unclear exactly what this means and if it refers to Connie directly or a new secretive location.

However, a Commonwealth guard did reveal that those assigned this title are never seen again in the Commonwealth.

While Daryl’s group managed to rescue Connie from this ominous fate, the synopsis for Episode 22 reveals that they will find out more about this designation.

And this is how Daryl might somehow make his way to France — be it intentionally or accidentally.

Daryl Dixon heads to France in spinoff series

The Daryl Dixon spinoff will drop sometime in 2023 and will focus on the fast zombies that appeared in the final cut scene for The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Already, Scott Gimple has confirmed that Daryl Dixon will have to deal with these new faster and stronger walkers, which will open up a whole new world of possibilities regarding what the survivors can expect from the undead.

Previously, in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, it had been hinted that there were a few smarter walkers in the area so it is possible that the Commonwealth has come across these and investigated further.

Because of this, Insider has suggested that Designation Two could somehow be linked to the smart walkers and Daryl’s new TV show as the Commonwealth has somehow worked out that France has yet another strain of the undead and is now investigating them as well.

Already, we have learned that the Commonwealth has a functional train, so is it such a long stretch that they might also have a boat or a plane? If so, this is a good indicator of how Daryl winds up in Europe.

It has also been suggested that Daryl will wake up with no idea of how he got there. So, if the Designation Two theory is correct, it could mean that he is somehow taken by Commonwealth guards and sent to France.

Episode 21 showed that the Commonwealth is not above drugging people as they move them from area to area so it seems reasonable they could do this to Daryl as well.

As per usual with theories, though, fans will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC. The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.